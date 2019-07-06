BLACKFOOT — Ben Hammond has done well for himself in his craft since his days in rural Bingham County.
He credits those days and his upbringing in making him the person and the artist he’s become.
Hammond is an accomplished sculptor. According to his website (www.benhammondfineart.com/), his creations have been included in juried shows throughout the country, and he has been the recipient of numerous awards.
In 2015, he was awarded the Gloria Medal and the Beverly Hoyt Robertson Memorial Award. In 2013, he received the Bronze Medal Award at the National Sculpture Society’s Annual Awards Exhibition. He received Best of Show Bronze for six consecutive years (2010-2015) from SculptureWalk in Sioux Falls, S.D. He was selected to compete in The National Competition for Figurative Sculpture where he was awarded the prestigious Charlotte Geffken prize in 2010 and 2011. For three consecutive years (2008-2010) he was awarded the Dexter Jones Award for his work in bas-relief from the National Sculpture Society.
He has completed five large sculptures for the Healing Gardens of the Methodist Women’s Hospital in Omaha, Neb. He has taught sculpture workshops throughout the United States and is an elected member of the National Sculpture Society and the California Art Club.
Since 2007, he has completed portrait busts for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.
On May 24, Hammond — born in 1977 and raised in Pingree, a 1995 graduate of Snake River High School — came back home to help unveil perhaps his most personal achievement: the statue that has served as a finishing touch at Patriot Field in Blackfoot, a statue of a soldier handing a folded American flag to a young boy and girl.
The soldier was modeled after his grandfather, who served in the Pacific Theater in World War II. The boy is modeled after Hammond’s son Milton.
Hammond is the son of Russell and Linnea Hammond, who still live in the house Ben was raised in.
Hammond credits his high school art teacher, Colleen Marriott, for introducing him to the sculptor who became his mentor, Blair Buswell, when his class toured Buswell’s studio in Utah in Ben’s senior year.
“They took us to a bronze casting foundry, and that’s where I fell in love with the whole idea that I could become a sculptor,” Hammond said in a phone interview Thursday.
Now, both Hammond and Buswell are based in Utah — Hammond in American Fork, Buswell in Pleasant Grove. It was Buswell who pulled Hammond in to his work with the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Both of Hammond’s parents spent time as educators, although his father was also a contractor, building homes. Ben considers himself “raised by a contractor,” crediting that time he was around his father for some of the skills that go into his sculpting.
His mother is a lifelong musician who was a band and choir director in Snake River, and she still teaches piano lessons.
“She and my father were both encouraging when it came to fine arts,” Hammond said. “They just said to work hard at whatever you do. If they ever raised an eyebrow at the thought of me turning to sculpting, they never showed it.”
Hammond graduated from Ricks College in 2000 with an associate degree in illustration.
“Ricks had the best art school in the country as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “A lot of students I studied with there are professionals now.”
What set Ricks apart, Hammond said, was that professors didn’t make it about themselves, always inviting professional artists in for students to see they could have a career, providing a philosophical approach to running a business without a lot of ego from the teachers.
Hammond went on to study at BYU for a grand total of three weeks before he was offered a job working for Buswell, who brought him in to work on the project Pioneer Courage Park in Omaha, Neb., sculpting wagons, horses, mules, dogs, people.
That experience, he said, turned into all the education Hammond would need.
“It was like an accelerated PhD beyond a PhD in how to be a sculptor, how to run and operate as a sculptor,” he said. “I really wanted to do the large, monumental stuff.
“All those years of construction with my dad helped — learning how to weld, things like that. All those things came into play as a sculptor.”
What drew him in to wanting to be a sculptor?
“I always loved artwork, especially drawing people,” Hammond said. “When it came to sculpting, once I had the clay in my hands, I loved physically moving the medium. I can still paint okay, but I get bored with it after a while. I would sit and sculpt all day. I don’t know whether it’s that farm boy mentality, but it’s the need for always having something to do. I’ve always been drawn to 3D.
“It’s like building a home. You build a foundation, you go on to the face, adding muscles and skin. If you don’t have an understanding of skeletal anatomy, it’s hard to pull off if you don’t have a good foundation.”
His work with the Hall of Fame came from his apprenticeship with Buswell, who gives Hammond an assignment each year of who he’s sculpting. After this year, he will have done 28 busts sitting in Canton.
Inductees will pose for him for eight hours, the rest of the work comes from video and pictures.
“I love football, it’s fun, but when I’m with those guys I’m so focused on doing the work that I don’t think about who I’m working with,” Hammond said. “One of my favorite ones was Jerry Kramer because he’s from Idaho. These are down-to-earth people, driven in a different field. They seem as impressed with what I do as I am with what they do. They have more Twitter followers, though.”
Like the NFL heroes he’s worked with, Hammond’s work ethic — his secrets for success — are fairly simple. For a guy from Pingree, it comes from little more than hard work and dedication.
“It doesn’t matter where you come from, it matters how bad you want it and how bad you’re wanting to get it,” he said. “I basically didn’t sleep for 10 years. I was working to establish myself. Now that I’m older, I don’t think it’s any different than anything else.
“Being an artist is what I do for a living, but deep down I’m still a farm boy from Idaho. My parents always taught me to work hard and be the best you can. That’s what it takes.”