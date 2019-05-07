BLACKFOOT — The idea of proposing a hands-free device ordinance while driving in Blackfoot was put up for debate during Tuesday night’s city council meeting.
In the end, Mayor Marc Carroll said the city would take a wait-and-see position before going forward with an ordinance.
Carroll opened the discussion by saying the city was not going to be proposing an ordinance Tuesday, and that he had heard from one council member and one member of the community about the idea.
Nate Harrington said he was wondering if this was something where the city was just “getting on the bandwagon” along with cities such as Idaho Falls and Pocatello in cracking down on cell phone use while driving in the city.
“Why punish those who use cell phones responsibly because of those who aren’t using them responsibly?” Harrington said. “Some of these cities are getting on the bandwagon, and I’m wondering if that’s what we’re looking at here.”
“We want to do something to improve safety, but at the same time we don’t want to be unnecessarily burdensome,” Carroll said.
He was asked how the city would enforce a hands-free ordinance, but Carroll again said it was something the city has only been looking at and was not advancing at this point.
Blackfoot Police Chief Kurt Asmus said he would like to see some kind of reasonable ordinance to discourage distracted driving, saying that people are not paying attention when they’re on the phone while driving.
“I don’t want the city to pooh-pooh this,” Asmus said. “At the same time, I would prefer to see the state take the lead on this so we don’t have different rules in different places.”
Asmus said Idaho is one of only a few states without a hands-free law.
In other business, the council:
- Heard a treasurer’s report from Holly Powell on the legislative impact from the recent session on towns such as Blackfoot. A more in-depth story on this issue will appear in a future edition of the Bingham County Chronicle.
- Approved Rocky Moldenhauer and Merv Dolan as new Planning and Zoning board members, getting the city’s P&Z board back up to full strength.
- Approved a two-year collective bargaining agreement extension between the city and IAFF Local #4454, saying the city had a couple different meetings with the firefighters’ union and no major issues were presented on either side.
- Approved proposed P&Z ordinances adopting a Project Redevelopment Option Zone (ProZone); a Downtown Historic Business Zone (DHB Zone); the city preferred land use map; and certain restrictions, requirements, and other regulations on downtown signage standards.