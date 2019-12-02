BLACKFOOT — The idea of proposing a hands-free device ordinance while driving in Blackfoot will receive another round of discussion in tonight’s city council meeting.
The matter was discussed in the council’s May meeting and is on the agenda for the meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at city hall.
After the first round of discussions in May, Mayor Marc Carroll said the city would take a wait-and-see position before going forward with an ordinance.
The issue does not appear as an action item for tonight’s meeting.
Carroll opened the discussion in May by saying the city was not going to be proposing an ordinance then, and that he had heard from one council member and one member of the community about the idea.
Nate Harrington said then that he was wondering if this was something where the city was just “getting on the bandwagon” along with cities such as Idaho Falls and Pocatello in cracking down on cell phone use while driving in the city.
“Why punish those who use cell phones responsibly because of those who aren’t using them responsibly?” Harrington said. “Some of these cities are getting on the bandwagon, and I’m wondering if that’s what we’re looking at here.”
“We want to do something to improve safety, but at the same time we don’t want to be unnecessarily burdensome,” Carroll said.
He was asked how the city would enforce a hands-free ordinance, but Carroll again said it was something the city has only been looking at and was not advancing at this point.
Former Blackfoot Police Chief Kurt Asmus said in the May meeting he would like to see some kind of reasonable ordinance to discourage distracted driving, saying that people are not paying attention when they’re on the phone while driving.
“I don’t want the city to pooh-pooh this,” Asmus said. “At the same time, I would prefer to see the state take the lead on this so we don’t have different rules in different places.”
Asmus said Idaho is one of only a few states without a hands-free law.
In other business on tonight’s agenda, the council will review a proposed state and local agreement for the W. Bridge St. bridge design, approve a nominee for the city’s Planning and Zoning commission, discuss re-appointment of library board member Melissa Mercado, discuss approval of city engineering standards, discuss regulation on e-scooters, a discussion on open burning within city limits, and approval of official election results.