BLACKFOOT – With the start of a new year, inevitably there are new laws and regulations that take effect and although the pandemic prevented a lot of action at the state capitol in 2020, one law took effect on July 1.
The new hands-free law went into effect in July with warnings as the only action to be taken by law enforcement, but on Jan. 1 they will begin writing citations to those who disobey the law.
Under the provisions of Idaho Statute 49-1401A, Distracted Driving, the use of a mobile electronic device in a vehicle will become enforceable. A mobile electronic device means, “a cellular telephone; broadband personal communication device; two-way messaging device; text messaging device; pager; personal digital assistant; laptop computer; computer tablet; stand-alone computer; portable computing device; mobile device with a touchscreen display that is designed to be worn; electronic games; equipment that is capable of playing a video or recording or transmitting video; or any similar electronic device that is used to initiate, receive, or display communication or information. “Mobile electronic device” does not include a radio designed for the citizens band radio service or the amateur radio service of the federal communications commission or a commercial two-way radio communications device, an information or communication system installed within a vehicle, a subscription-based emergency communication device, or a prescribed medical device.”
Under the new statute, it also provides a definition of operation of a motor vehicle to include driving, sitting in traffic, being stopped for a stoplight, stop sign, stopped for construction, or anytime the vehicle is in traffic. It is acceptable to pull over to use an electronic mobile device in the vehicle. Navigation systems are also exempt from the provisions of the statute but are not to be updated by the operator of the vehicle while in motion.
Exemptions are also provided to farmers, first responders, construction and utility workers who are working under the expectation of the situation being considered an emergency. Furthermore, an exemption is provided to anyone who would be using their mobile device to report a crime such as a possible drunk or under the influence driver, or reporting an accident, crime, or hazardous situation.
Operation of a cellular device is acceptable if it can be accessed via voice commands or one-touch answering or ending of a phone call. One cannot use their hands to operate the device while operating a motor vehicle unless otherwise exempt from the provisions of the statute.
Under the enforcement of the hands-free statute, it will be considered a moving violation to use one’s mobile electronic device while operating a motor vehicle. The infraction will start as a $75 fine for the first offense, $150 fine for the second offense within three years, and $300 for any subsequent offense in the three-year period. A suspension of one’s driver’s license of up to 90 days is also a potential punishment under the provisions of the statute. Noted in the text of the statute, use of a mobile electronic device should not count as a mark on one’s license that would alter the rates of automotive insurance, “A conviction under this section for a first offense shall not result in violation point counts as prescribed in section 49-326, Idaho Code. A conviction under this section for a first offense that does not involve an accident may not be used to make an adverse eligibility decision by an insurer or for the purpose of establishing rates of motor vehicle insurance charged by an insurer.” Furthermore, “Nothing contained in this section shall be construed to authorize seizure of a mobile electronic device by any law enforcement agency.”
The Blackfoot Police Department also posted a link to the full text of the statute on its Facebook page so those in the community may be more informed on the details.