SHELLEY – The Bingham County commissioners met with Phyllis Hansen Tuesday afternoon to host a formal public hearing surrounding the recommendation provided by the county Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 11, to approve the zone change of Agricultural to Residential/Agricultural for their 3.81. The request by the Hansens stems from the desire to subdivide the property into two lots where they will build a second home for family.
Planning and Development Director Tiffany Olsen provided the staff report to the commissioners where she explained that there had been little opposition to the rezone during the meeting as well as read a letter from a neighbor that explained that they were for the rezone. Olsen and her staff also had not received any objection from public entities, allowing more than a month to transpire between the P&Z decision and the meeting with the commissioners. Commissioner Whitney Manwaring verified with Olsen that they had even asked the local schools if they had any input or issue regarding the potential zone change of the property to which they did not provide a response supporting or opposing the rezone.
Olsen explained all rules and regulations that the county, as a governing body, must adhere to including the posting procedures, legal notices, and notifications to surrounding neighbors with signed affidavits. Once she finished her staff report, Commissioner Manwaring opened the meeting to public hearing. The only person in attendance that would provide testimony would be in favor — the applicant’s daughter. After going through the motions, Manwaring closed the public hearing and opened the meeting to their discussion. Manwaring said he felt that the lack of objection and receiving testimony and written testimony in favor of the applicant’s request made supporting the recommendation from the P & Z easy. He also noted that because of the above and beyond work by Olsen’s staff to verify that there were no issues with government agencies, that his vote will be easy — he then turned the time over to Commissioner Mark Bair.
Bair ran through the items quickly, noting that there is nothing in the application he could see that he felt should prevent an approval for the Hansens. Commissioner Jessica Lewis asked to be excused from the meeting because of a prior obligation. They voted unanimously in favor of the rezone as per the recommendation providing the Hansens the opportunity to build what Phyllis had explained as a dream come true. The location is north of Shelley and has close access to the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Authority’s sewer system.