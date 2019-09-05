BLACKFOOT – The confused and confusing tale of the Harborside development took a promising turn Thursday. The City of Blackfoot, the developer, the contractor and the project’s engineers have scheduled to sit down on Tuesday to resolve the subdivision problems.
Harborside’s current troubles started in June when the Planning and Zoning Commission noticed the development had not followed the plat which P&Z and the city council approved, which it is obliged to do under Idaho law. That issue was further muddled when it was found that the city council had approved a final plat which was significantly different from the preliminary plat without going through the P&Z Commission or administrator, as described in the city’s own ordinances. Further complications were added when it was pointed out that there are multiple ways to approve a final plat in the city’s codes.
“I hope we can restart the process for Harborside next week,” said Kurt Hibbert, the city’s P&Z administrator. “I think it could easily be done by just submitting the plat changes to the city’s approval process, and then everything will be settled and there will be no more confusion.”
WHAT HAPPENED BEFORE
The development at Harborside on East Airport Road got off the ground in February 2017 when the Planning and Zoning Commission held a public hearing on its preliminary plat. A preliminary plat lays out the details of a project in map form including lot sizes, building footprints, street and sidewalks and utilities. The city approves all preliminary and final plats for subdivisions and other construction projects.
After the public hearing, P&Z recommended that the city council approve the preliminary plat, which it did at its meeting on June 6, 2017.
The preliminary plat was for a type of subdivision called a planned unit development (PUD), which is appropriate for townhouses and condominiums sharing common grounds managed by a home-owners association. The plat showed 14 condo or townhouse units on shared grounds along East Airport Road. It also included around ten lots in the interior of the development.
The project opted to develop as a PUD in order to exploit permitted deviations from the city’s lot size and street width rules for normal subdivisions. Harborside requested narrower street widths where street parking would be prohibited. In exchange, the development would instead provide designated off-street parking areas.
These variations from the city’s subdivision standards for roads and parking were approved by both P&Z and the city council.
The city’s public works director Richard Mangum, now retired, recommended that the city council approve the final plat on March 6, 2018. The council did so.
NARROW STREETS
At this point, everything appeared fine until P&Z Commissioner Ron Ramirez noticed the discrepancy between the construction at Harborside and the plat approved by the city. Ramirez shared his concerns with the rest of the Commission at the recent June 18 meeting.
Ramirez’s concern centered on the issue of street width and the lack of parking. The project was now using full subdivision lot sizes but had kept the narrow street width. The planned off-street parking areas were absent but street parking was in use. As a result, the vehicle constriction present did not leave enough room for fire engines and ambulances, which is a violation of the city’s codes.
P&Z asked Ramirez and city attorney Garrett Sandow to investigate the matter further. When that was done, they discovered that the preliminary plat did not match the plat currently in use, which is a further violation of the city’s ordinances.
P&Z invited the engineers for the Harborside project, Harper-Leavitt Engineers, to its August 27 meeting so they could ask why the plat had changed without prior approval. Harper-Leavitt’s representative, Chris Street, was new to the Harborside project and could not answer the commissioners questions. As a result, the matter was tabled.
PLAT PROBLEMS
Further investigation uncovered that the final plat approved by the city council in March 2018 did not match the preliminary plat approved in June 2017.
“That’s not supposed to happen, Hibbert remarked. “According to the city’s own codes, major modifications to a plat have to go back to public hearing by P&Z and approval by the city council.”
Because Mangum presented the final plat to the city council, it did not cross Hibbert’s desk to receive a review before its final approval. Hibbert was unaware that the city council had approved a final plat that was substantially-different from the preliminary version submitted to P&Z.
CODE PROBLEMS
City ordinance titles 11 and 12 are the code which govern the P&Z process and the rules for PUDs and other types of subdivisions.
Examination of these two titles by the Bingham Chronicle revealed that the plat approval process could be interpreted two different ways, depending on which parts of the code were read.
City code 12-2-7 conveys that major changes in a development must go through the public hearing process. This is the section that the P&Z Commission and Administrator believed that the city council and the developer should have followed.
The code also states that any approvals or major changes which do not follow this process are void, including city council approvals on subdivision matters not subjected to public hearings.
An alternative reading of city code shows that another route to final plat approval does exist in city code section 12-2-6, which allows the public works department of the city to approve construction plans and a development agreement for a subdivision after the public hearing and approval process. This can occur without going back to P&Z for review of any changes on the condition that the plans are signed off by a registered engineer.
Upon inspection by the Bingham County Chronicle on Wednesday, the records at city hall indicate that the process of section 12-2-6 is the route which Harper-Leavitt Engineers attempted to followed on the behalf of Harborside’s developer since they submitted the changes in plat to the Public Works Director for the city, who approved them.
The confusion is furthered by a possible third path to final plat approval in city code section 12-2-5, which allows for the city engineer to approve any changes deemed to be minor. The problem here is that the difference between a major vs. minor change is muddled by definitions of these terms scattered in four different locations in titles 11 and 12.
THE WAY FORWARD
The city and Harborside hope to map out a path to approval for the changes in the subdivision’s plat. Revisiting the plat will give P&Z the opportunity to address their concerns over parking congestion possibly blocking access by emergency vehicles.
Assuming that the Harborside developers can submit their changes quickly before the next P&Z meeting, the revision to the plat can receive a public hearing in time to be approved at the city council meeting in October.
The other issues involved in the Harborside merry-go-round of plat approval confusion are the City of Blackfoot’s to sort out. At the risk of editorializing, the muddle of final plat approval rules in the city’s statutes are not exactly easy to sort out. For the record, those ordinances were reviewed for the Bingham County Chronicle by someone with a doctorate and years of experience in project management and infrastructure construction.
Given Blackfoot P&Z’s recent program to revamp its zoning to be proactive and friendly towards future development, clarifying its subdivision ordinance (title 12) would be in keeping with its other recent improvements to Blackfoot’s P&Z process.