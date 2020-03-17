BLACKFOOT – In a formal announcement that came before about 30 family members, friends, supporters and the media Tuesday, longtime Blackfoot resident and businessman Donavan Harrington announced his candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives seat 31B, currently held by Julianne Young.
Harrington introduced his family, who stood by his side during the announcement, including his wife of 42 years, Jackie, and his oldest son David, who will act as co-managers of his campaign.
Harrington announced that the primary reason for his candidacy was all around him Tuesday, his family. He hopes that his experience as a public official, businessman, long-time county resident and as a father and grandfather can help bring about a brighter future for his children and grandchildren.
“My life in Bingham County has been a good one as a father and grandfather,” Harrington said. “I am grateful for the positive place to raise a family and have a successful business.”
While he acknowledges that it will be difficult to step away from his family and business for three to four months each year to serve as a legislator, he said he realizes that he is at the point in his life that it is more important to give back to the community and do so in a manner that his constituents will recognize and be proud of at the end of the day.
During his days as a Bingham County commissioner, Harrington served on many boards, including the local Board of Health, saying he demonstrated the ability to bring people together for the common good and to solve problems.
He would like to be able to do the same in the capacity of a member of the House of Representatives and represent the residents of the county in a positive and productive way.
“I feel that Bingham County needs a ‘conservative voice of reason with a conscience,’” Harrington said. “I feel that I can be that voice and I can work well not only with the legislators in Boise, but with the local politicians in city hall and the county commissioners as well, in order to be a spokesman and champion for issues that truly matter and impact the citizens and family of our county and the state.”
Harrington said there will be a weekly gathering on Wednesdays beginning immediately, that will be held at the Homestead Restaurant in Blackfoot with an open forum, so that residents may be able to ask questions and get accurate answers to those questions. The open forum will be a no-host breakfast that begins at 7 a.m.
Harrington is also putting together a cabinet of residents and advisors to serve as an advisory council not only during his campaign, but also during his tenure as a representative should he win election.
“I have asked people of this great county to join with me in identifying what the needs of the county are,” Harrington said. “People like Scott Jolley who understands education, Bill Martin from our farming sector and others.”
Harrington also stated that, “We can do better Bingham County. We need someone who can get things done.
“Let’s roll up our sleeves and work together to help Idaho and Bingham County,” Harrington said. “I thank you for your vote and support on May 19 in the Republican primary.”