THOMAS – The Snake River School Board held its monthly meeting for January on Wednesday with the primary objective of welcoming in two new members to the board.
Also on the agenda was the reorganization of the board with a new chairman, vice chair and treasurer for the next 12 months.
Board Clerk Terisa Coombs swore in trustee Lon Harrington, who will serve as the chairman of the board for the next year. Harrington serves from Zone 1 in the Snake River district.
Coombs then swore in both Josh Sorensen and Tina Ibarra to their respective seats on the board.
Assignments were made for the trustees to serve on various committees that are in the district with most of the trustees serving on two different committees for the next year and then there is the possibility of switching the assignments around so that each trustee can serve on a different committee each year that they serve on the board.
The board meeting schedule has been set for the next year, with the board scheduled to meet on the third Wednesday of every month at 7 p.m. The meetings will either be held at the district office or at one of the schools in the district. If there are conflicts to the meeting schedule, it will be posted and an alternate date posted for the meeting.
There were a pair of emergency closures in the school district, one for high winds and snow and the other when there was a water issue in a couple of buildings. Those closures were approved by the board and referred to the ISBA.
A trip to the National Western Stock Show was approved by a unanimous vote by the board. It is usual that when a trip of this magnitude comes up, it is approved with all other trips scheduled during the year. There was some concern at the earlier date that parts of this show may have to be canceled due to the pandemic, but things have panned out to allow for the show to be held in its entirety.
There was a policy reading, a second reading of ISBA Section 5000 and it was approved by the board with a few minor typo corrections.
The superintendent report was given by Superintendent Mark Kress where he also discussed the upcoming events. Parent-teacher conferences will be held soon and there may be some adjustments so there aren’t any conflicts between the conferences held in different buildings so it will accommodate those parents with multiple children having conferences scheduled on the same night.
“Day on the Hill” is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, Feb. 21-22.
No school will be held on Feb. 21 in recognition of President’s Day.
IETA Workshop is scheduled for Feb. 2-3 and the Idaho School District Council Meeting is Feb. 23.