BLACKFOOT – Donavan Harrington has been chosen to fill the Bingham County assessor’s position with the retirement of Ron Simmons.
Simmons served in the role for 27 years, but will be finished this month. Because Simmons is a registered Republican, the county’s Republican Central Committee had to search for and recommend three nominees for the position in ranked order for the county commissioners to choose from.
Dan Cravens, chairman of the Republican Central Committee, said the commissioners requested the contact information of each of the nominees because they wanted to meet with them. The commissioners met with them Wednesday afternoon and decided on Simmons’ replacement.
After the introductions, commission Chairman Whitney Manwaring opened the floor to each of the nominees. Commissioner Mark Bair interjected before any of the nominees spoke, explaining that the position is an appointment following the resignation of Simmons, and specified that he would like to know what their priorities are as an assessor.
Harrington, a former Republican primary candidate for Idaho House District 31B and a previous Bingham County commissioner, spoke first because he was the highest ranked nominee from the central committee.
“I do not have a perceived notion as to what the job should be,” Harrington said. “When serving as a county commissioner, Ron and I talked about the five-year assessment plan in comparison to continual growth. I do not have any idea or plans of who to fire or hire.”
Harrington has been involved in local government in his career as well as running a bus company. He has been involved in the community for many years.
Next to speak was Barry Johnson of the Shelley area. Johnson recently returned from a mission for his church and has worked as a realtor in the area.
“I think it would be important to get a sense of the voters and legislators to find what would be the best option,” he said. “I appreciate the assessor’s office. I serve as a realtor. I find myself looking at GIS maps three or more times a week and have made many trips to the assessor’s office for more information during my career.”
The final nominee was Katie Arave, a realtor in the Blackfoot area.
“I am super excited about this opportunity, learning about the assessor’s job and about Ron’s 27 years of service. He continues to do a great job for our community,” Arave stated.
Manwaring thanked the nominees for their time and willingness to put themselves out there and applying for the position. He also thanked the precinct chairs for their work in the process, as it is one of the few elected positions that goes without pay.
Bair stated, “Before we move, I want to compliment all three people for putting yourself out there. It is not easy to put yourself out there as you have and I want to thank the central committee for selecting three strong nominees.”
Bair then made the motion to approve and appoint Harrington to fill the term as assessor. Commissioner Jessica Lewis seconded the motion and it carried unanimously. Harrington will finish the term as the assessor which will continue through 2022.