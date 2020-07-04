BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners conducted a swearing in ceremony for the newly appointed county assessor, Donavan Harrington, following the retirement of long-term assessor Ron Simmons.
Simmons announced his retirement earlier this year and vacated the position at the end of June, leaving the position open for the Republican Central Committee to collect potential replacements to be evaluated and presented to the commissioners.
Once the committee had slimmed the field down to three, they ranked them in order with Harrington in the lead. He was later confirmed by the commissioners as the selection for the position and will now continue his service to the community in a different role. Harrington has served as a county commissioner in the past, ran for a seat as a state House representative from Bingham County, and now is the county assessor.
Harrington thanked all of those in attendance and said he is looking forward to working with the people in the assessor’s office. His first duty was to swear in his appraisers and he did so immediately following his swearing in.