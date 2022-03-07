BLACKFOOT — Almost 10 years after Katie Harris founded Get Found First, a digital marketing company, alongside co-owner, Michael Johnson, Harris has contributed to a book on entrepreneurship.
In the book, Harris offers her advice along with other entrepreneurs on how to take chances in business and get uncommon results.
The book, “Uncommon Results: Secrets & Strategies of High Performance Entrepreneurs,” is written by Patricia Wooster, Lindsey Ardmore and Tyler Garns, and features advice from 18 successful entrepreneurs, including Harris.
But a decade ago, Harris was not yet a successful business owner. She was working at a digital marketing company that, she said, made promises they couldn’t deliver on.
“They were everything that gives digital marketing companies a bad name,” Harris said. She had followed Johnson to this company, and told him how she felt about working there.
“I’m not gonna do this anymore. I’m not going to treat businesses like this,” Harris confided.
“Yeah, me neither. What if we just break off on our own?” Johnson replied.
“Okay, let’s do it,” she said.
All of Harris and Johnson’s Idaho and Utah clients stayed by their side as they broke off to form their own digital marketing company from a spare room in Harris’ house.
Harris and Johnson were both graduates of Blackfoot High School, and they “... really believed you can be from a small town and do big things.”
“Ten years later, here we are,” Harris said. They called their company Get Found First and they now have 48 employees and recently finished remodeling their 14,000-square-foot building. They attribute this growth to building trust with their clients by being transparent about what can be accomplished. They have clients today that they had 10 years ago.
“If a business is gonna trust us to help them with their marketing, we’re taking care of their baby. And we have a responsibility to be honest with them. We have a responsibility to treat it like our own, and that’s what we started doing,” Harris said.
While about 90% of their clients are from outside Idaho, they love their local clients and have enjoyed seeing them grow as they have. Their very first client was Wild Adventure Corn Maze, and they’re still a client today.
Harris feels that it doesn’t matter if they’re working with a start-up or a Fortune 500 company, they can offer help to both of them.
“It doesn’t matter the size of the company we’re working with, whether they’re a start-up, or they’re established or they’re small or they’re large. We’re always helping companies address the same challenges,” Harris said.
Harris hopes to offer advice to aspiring entrepreneurs to help them reach uncommon results like her own.
“It’s about entrepreneurs who have had uncommon results, and I think it’s been really interesting to be a woman in a pretty male dominated industry. So it’s an uncommon result to be a woman in a tech field,” Harris said.
Harris said this book offers advice from a multitude of different business perspectives, which will offer more insight to the reader.
“I love this book because you get the insights from different entrepreneurs, because what works for one person won’t always work for somebody else,” Harris said.
A piece of advice Harris will offer in the book is to take opportunities that present themselves to you, even if you’re not totally ready for them.
“There’s gonna be times that you stumble, and there’s gonna be challenges that you face, and so go learn from what other people have done,” Harris said.
“Uncommon Results” is available for pre-order on Apple Books and Amazon, and will be released on March 29