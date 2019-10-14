THOMAS — People of all ages came dressed in their finest Harry Potter-style attire Monday for Family Reading Night at the Snake River Community Library.
This chapter of the family event consisted of a Harry Potter Party, and there were plenty of wizard robes and other Potter attire to be found in the library and the high school cafeteria area.
Attendees were able to go to any table when they walked in and choose an activity, consisting of making Harry Potter neckties, taking photos with a variety of Potter-style props, youngsters reaching into a box and picking out unique Harry Potter wands, making potions for all kinds of afflictions, along with Potter-themed games, prizes, and food.