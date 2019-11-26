This Thanksgiving at Bingham Healthcare, we are extremely grateful for our doctors, medical practitioners, nurses, staff, and especially for you — our patients and neighbors.
We wish to thank everyone throughout east Idaho for trusting us with your medical care this past year. Whether it’s welcoming little ones into the world, helping you through a surgery, caring for those in their golden years, or anything else in between, it is our pleasure to help you and your family. We would also like to thank our vendors, partners, and volunteers, who help to keep our facilities running smoothly.
Thanksgiving has a rich history and used to be centered around the harvest season, which is something Idahoans know a lot about. Over the last several months, hard-working farmers have been securing the fruits of their labors of the past year, and we hope they experienced an abundance.
This year when giving thanks, know that even the simplest act can have positive physical and mental health benefits. Practicing gratitude has been shown to lower blood pressure levels, motivate people to participate in healthy activities, and reduce stress and depression levels. And, experts suggest that focusing on positive things helps the brain to pick up on more positive, rather than negative aspects of life.
One of the best ways to focus on the positive side of things is to practice gratitude, which means “finding things to be thankful for.” Taking a few minutes to focus on gratitude can help you see things from a different perspective, lessen panic, show you a solution to a problem, reveal all of the good things you have in your life and make you happier.
To practice gratitude year-round, try these techniques:
Make a gratitude list. Write down five things every day related to people, places, and things for which you’re grateful.
Think it over. Spend a few minutes each day or week reflecting on what you’re grateful for.
Say thank you. Call, send an e-mail, or write a note to someone who did something kind for you in the past.
Be kind to one another. Give a compliment to at least one person every day.
We are blessed with a community of people like you — people who work hard and respect those around them. From our family to yours, we hope you have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving holiday. May you spend it with the ones you cherish — laughing, reminiscing, and embracing everything the holiday season means to you.