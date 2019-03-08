BLACKFOOT -- The large, circular building at 132 S. Shilling Avenue here carries with it a lot of Bingham County history.
Built in 1919 by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, it first served as a tabernacle, a regional hub for the church in the early 1900s. There's a uniqueness to its shape, its brickwork.
It cost $100,000 to build in 1919.
In 1976, the church formed a second stake. It outgrew the building, and needed a third stakehouse.
It was sold to the county as an annex to the old courthouse for $100,000 in 1976.
The lower floor was used for various offices. The county Extension office was located there.The upper sanctuary was turned into a civic center with the addition of a stage, hosting plays, concerts, graduations, and pageants.
It was put on the National Historic Register in the late 1970s. The county continued to use it until 2002. Its interior condition was deteriorating, and the county decided the cost of repairs was too great in looking at future use, especially with a bond being passed earlier in the year for a new auditorium.
The county decided to auction off the building. The minimum bid was set at $150,000. The thought of asbestos being in the building scared off potential buyers, so no one put in a bid.
A second auction was called for with no minimum bid set.
Enter Perry Hawker.
There was a time in the early 1980s when Hawker was a pre-architecture student at Idaho State University. He and his wife lived above the Downard Funeral Home in Pocatello in an apartment. The rent was cheap, and he had never entertained the thought of being a funeral director.
After a couple of years at ISU, he decided he was interested in funeral service after all. He said he "wasted" two years of his life taking architecture classes, but it was that experience that actually prepared him to have a hand in renovating the former tabernacle/civic center.
Hawker joined the staff of Hill-Sandberg Funeral Home adjacent to the civic center in 1990. He bought the business from C. Dean Hill in 1995.
The business had been using the large parking lot at the civic center as needed, which was very often. He grew concerned by the thought of a new owner of the civic center building cutting off access to all that parking, so he had to make a move, and the county told him if he wanted that parking he'd have to take the building with it.
The second county bid for the property came up in June 2002. Hawker said he was on a family trip to New York and sent his younger brother Tracy to bid.
The building had multiple issues with the boiler, electrical and plumbing problems. During the second auction with no minimum, he had his brother on his cell. He told Tracy not to go past a $100,000 bid.
"The cell connection wasn't good, I was breaking up on his end," Hawker said. "He thought I said to bid $100,000, so he did. No one else bid."
That $100,000 figure has played a fatefully big role in the building's lifespan.
After that, he said, he realized how important the building was to the county.
"People were elated," he said. "They wanted to keep that history alive. The feelings were so strong, I decided I had to renovate."
The solid brickwork on the sides and the roof were in good shape. He approached the city which said a structural engineer would need to approve renovation, which the Harper-Leavitt Engineering firm did.
It was about to be gutted. He bought a dump truck and got a potato piler to help get the interior outside and hauled away.
Hawker's brief training in architecture was put to use in helping to design the interior of the building.
"At one point, it looked like the Roman Coliseum on the inside," he noted. "We started gutting it the day after Thanksgiving in 2002."
He said it took four months to gently disassemble the interior.
The building still has two beams from when it was originally built that are seven feet tall and 95 feet long, which is what is supporting it still. He marvels today at how those beams had to be put in place all those years ago. It still has the baptismal font downstairs that was used when it was a tabernacle.
After a year and a half of work, the sparkling new Hawker Funeral Home opened its doors in March 2004.
It remains a showcase.
LRP Construction did the work.
"We hired the construction crew as funeral home workers," Hawker said. "We'd buy the materials and they'd do the work."
Hawker said he'd have dreams of what it would look like when it was finished, with balconies and "cry rooms" similar to what it had to be like when the building was a tabernacle.
It is now a funeral home that rivals some of the grander palatial facilities in larger cities, coming in at a total cost of $1.7 million, covering 28,000 square feet. Over 4,000 people visited the building on the evening of its open house.
As for the asbestos problem, Hawker says that local resident Frank Escheveria told him "give me $5,000 and two weeks and I'll get rid of the asbestos."
"And he got it abated out," he added. "It would have cost us upward of half a million dollars to do it if not for Frank.
"It really was a community project."