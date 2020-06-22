BLACKFOOT – Bingham County Commissioners reviewed and ratified a new policy to be put in place for employees, visitors, and patrons of the county courthouse regarding social distancing and public health Monday.
The commissioners made it a point to reevaluate the policy at the time that coronavirus cases continue to climb in the area and across the state.
In lieu of the growing number of cases, the plan will now require all who wish to enter the courthouse to have their temperature taken, wear a mask when interacting with people, and do their part to ensure that social distancing requirements are met. Anyone who has a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher will not be allowed to enter the building.
The reasoning for the cutoff at that temperature is because of becoming infectious at that time. People who have come into contact with someone infected with COVID-19 may not even know it as some people remain asymptomatic for longer periods than others, which leans to the reasoning behind requiring masks. Those who do not have their own mask will be provided one by security.
Patrons that are there to interact with one of the county departments will be asked to keep their masks on and try to observe social distancing. Employees will be wearing masks when working with the public as well to do their part to prevent any chance of contraction or spread of the virus.
The commissioners also repealed their policy that limited out-of-state travel for all county employees. They want to keep their policies in line with the state and Gov. Brad Little as changes continue to take place. Along the same effort of following state guidelines, the county employees will be working from the courthouse under normal circumstances and return to their offices if they have been working remotely. The policy updates are an effort to return to “normal” as early as possible while taking safety into account.
For any questions, please contact the department that you plan to visit for any specific details or guidelines that need to be followed.
NEW COVID-19 CASES IN BINGHAM COUNTY
Meanwhile,
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday with two in Bingham County, four in Bannock County, three in Franklin County, and two in Power County). This brings the total to 153 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Ninety-nine of the 153 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.
Both Bingham County patients are female, one in her 20s and one in her 40s. The patient in her 20s is home recovering and that case is travel-related. The patient in her 40s is home recovering and that case is considered community transmission, according to SIPH.