POCATELLO – The Southeastern Idaho Public Health District’s Board of Health held its regular meeting Thursday to cover a myriad of topics including the current risk level of COVID-19 in their eight-county region.
The Board of Health continues to monitor and make decisions regarding the current risk levels of the coronavirus in the area as well as the number of active cases, hospitalizations, and deaths.
Dr. Ken Newhouse addressed the board regarding the current status of COVID in the area and the plans going forward for Bingham Memorial Hospital as well as Portneuf Regional Medical Center. Dr. Dan Snell, who normally speaks for PRMC, was not available for the meeting, but provided Dr. Newhouse with information on their current issues.
According to Newhouse, although PRMC is not marked as being at capacity in its intensive care unit (ICU), he said they cannot take more patients on because of the continued staffing issues. He also noted that Bingham Memorial Hospital started the day with three patients in ICU and within an hour went up to six. Luckily for BMH, they had planned for increased cases as flu season began modifying a whole wing into a COVID area, adding nine beds.
Dr. Newhouse also spoke about the level of patients at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) in Idaho Falls and the 20 patients they have intubated in their ICU. He expressed relief regarding the amount of cases in comparison to what they were fearing with winter bringing flu season.
He was cautiously optimistic regarding the current levels, but did express concern that if COVID follows the same pattern as influenza, the final two weeks of the year will see large spikes. He cautioned that, following the traditional travel season, there may be a larger than normal spike and expressed that during his holiday travels, the places he has been had mask mandates and that the residents enforce it, not the authorities.
SIPH Director Maggie Mann turned to the risk level discussion as well as providing updates for each of the counties. Mann addressed each of the counties and their current number of active cases as well as the test positivity rates. She wanted to debunk some of the national claims that Idaho has a nearly 40% positivity rate, explaining that each of the counties have different rates, but did confirm that Idaho is in the top 10 worst states in the nation for coronavirus cases.
During her presentation, she showed the large spikes the state has seen since the start of the pandemic, and highlighted the changes to the graphs. The daily tests have stayed relatively the same but the areas for concern have been daily cases, currently hospitalized, and daily deaths. The daily cases and current hospitalizations follow the definition of an exponential growth, growing multiplicatively. Once her presentation reached fruition, the counties made their motions regarding their current risk levels.
Each of the counties were steadfast on their current risk levels, each commissioner representing the eight counties would make motions to remain in the high-risk category. As each of the commissioners made their motions, it became clear that they are concerned about the constant increase in cases across the area and state, with little discussion about lowering risk levels at this time.