BOISE — Idaho Gov. Brad Little will kick off the fifth-annual Idaho Healthcare Summit at the Boise Centre on May 21-22.
Also on the agenda is a panel of state legislators, including House Speaker Scott Bedke, who will discuss the Medicaid “sideboards” issue and other health-care-related policies.
Health care futurist Ian Morrison will keynote the conference, discussing the needs of the health care system to change quickly in today’s dynamic environment. In all, more than two dozen presenters will speak over the two days.
Other topics include social determinants of health care, solving rural health care issues, value-based contracting, and health trends among millennials. Both Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen and Idaho Department of Insurance Director Dean Cameron will address attendees as well.
The conference is produced by APG-Signature Events, a division of Adams Publishing Group, owner of 11 Idaho newspapers from Nampa to Driggs.
For information and to register, go to www.idahohealthcaresummit.com. To inquire about sponsorships or exhibit booths, please contact Roger Plothow at rplothow@postregister.com.