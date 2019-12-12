BLACKFOOT – Magistrate Court usually runs smoothly on preliminary hearing day, but this week was different, with missing attorneys and one of two men scheduled for their initial arraignment on arson charges showing up in court intoxicated, denying being drunk, and holding up the conclusion of proceedings for at least 30 minutes while undergoing a sobriety test.
According to court records, Stephen L. McMurtrey, 50, of Shelley and Austin T. Hinckley of Idaho Falls, are both charged with second-degree arson in the destruction of a Shelley mobile home last spring.
Hinckley, 25, had a public defender appointed to represent him, his preliminary hearing was scheduled for Dec. 24, and he was released on his own recognizance.
When it came to McMurtrey’s turn, Judge James Barrett told him he’d been informed that McMurtrey was under the influence of alcohol. When questioned by the judge, McMurtrey replied that he had not had any alcoholic beverage to drink that morning. However, Barrett replied that he could not proceed with arraignment until the question had been answered and sent McMurtrey to the sheriff’s office for a breathalyzer test.
McMurtrey didn’t appear to be intoxicated, but while the wait stretched out, Barrett told court officers a defendant’s blood alcohol level doesn’t have to meet the .08 standard required when testing for drunken driving to stop court proceedings. He said any amount of alcohol will do it.
When the results finally came in at more than double the legal limit, McMurtrey again stated he hadn’t been drinking that morning, but had the night before. Barrett then rescheduled McMurtrey’s arraignment for today and released him with the admonition not to drive away from the courthouse.
According to court records, Austin and McMurtrey are accused of deliberately setting fire to a single-wide mobile home at 718 E., 5550 N., last March 27. According to the record, when questioned by police, each claimed to have started the fire accidentally while using a gasoline-powered weed burner on an adjacent ditch bank. Both finally confessed that they did it deliberately because, according to McMurtrey, he wanted the person living in the mobile home to move it off the property.
In other court business, Aberdeen resident Kaylynn R. Bell, 26, waived her preliminary hearing on charges of trafficking marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and was bound over to district court. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson today and was continued free on bond. Bell is accused of bringing 25 pounds of marijuana into Idaho.
Eduardo A. Iniguez, 19, Blackfoot, appeared on a charge of aggravated battery unaccompanied by counsel and told the court he has an attorney, but he’s out of town. Barrett said if he wished, a public defender would be appointed, but Iniguez declined and his hearing was rescheduled for Dec. 24. He was continued free on bond.
Preliminary hearing for Conrad Daniel Jarmin, 26, Blackfoot, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine was continued for Jan. 9 after his public defender Brianna Rosier told the court he’s still in rehab and they didn’t want to interrupt the process.
Jason Dwayne Norman, 42, appeared for preliminary hearings on charges of possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, and a separate charge of domestic battery with traumatic injury in the presence of children.
His attorney was listed on the drug charges as Curtis Smith, but Norman said he is out of town for the month. Barrett said Smith had filed a waiver of preliminary hearing for Norman on those charges and he was scheduled to appear before Judge Darren Simpson to enter a plea on Dec. 23.
Public defender Jeffrey Kunz was appointed to represent Norman temporarily on the battery charge. His second preliminary hearing was continued to Dec. 27 and he was remanded to custody.