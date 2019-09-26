BLACKFOOT – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled in Bingham County Magistrate Court for Kory Ray West, the 34-year-old Blackfoot man accused of stealing items of women’s clothing, primarily underwear, and hiding a video camera in the bathroom of the home where he was living free of charge.
West faces four felony counts of video voyeurism, each of which carries a penalty of five years in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, one count of burglary, which has a penalty of a year in prison and/or a $50,000 fine, plus the enhancement charge of being a persistent violator, which could add a penalty of five years to life if he’s convicted.
West was arrested Wednesday in Bear Lake County and is currently in the custody of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office in lieu of $75,000 bail. According to police, the investigation into West’s alleged illicit activities is continuing, and additional charges could be filed against him.
According to court records, a complaint was made to the Blackfoot Police Department on Sept. 15 after women in the home found the door to the basement bedroom where West had been staying for the past year locked, and West refused to return and unlock it.
Upon gaining entry to the room, the women found numerous items of their underclothing, along with a laptop computer on which was a recording of one of them in the bathroom. When they saw what was on the recording they called the police, who told them to stop watching it. When detectives arrived at the home and saw what was in West’s bedroom, they obtained a search warrant for the house.
According to their report, the items they found in the bedroom included 45 pairs of panties — some altered to fit a male — 50-70 bras, leggings, dresses, another laptop, several SIM cards, a large number of sex toys, and a nerve simulator called a TENS Unit. They also found a smoke-detector/video camera in the bathroom ceiling of the home.
According to the police report, West had been allowed to stay in the basement bedroom of the home without paying rent in exchange for doing maintenance work around the place.
He is scheduled to appear for a hearing before Magistrate Judge James Barrett on Oct. 10 at 8:30 a.m.