BLACKFOOT – A preliminary hearing for KC Coffey, the 27-year-old Blackfoot man arrested Saturday on a charge of attempting to strangle a woman, has been scheduled for Aug. 15 before Magistrate Judge James Barrett.
Coffey is charged with attempted strangulation, domestic violence, and was arraigned on the charges before Magistrate Judge Scott Hansen. The judge issued a no-contact order that requires Coffee to stay away from the victim, and set bail at $50,000.
Coffey requested the services of a public defender, posted a surety bond, and is free on $50,000 bail.
Coffey is also charged with malicious injury to property and resisting arrest in connection with the alleged assault. According to a press release from the Blackfoot Police Department, police responded to a 911 call to the 400 Block of South Meridian Street about 6:30 p.m. and found an individual they later identified as Coffey physically battering a woman.
They arrested him and learned after interviewing the victim of the beating that he had kicked in a door and allegedly strangled her to near unconsciousness with his bare hands.
According to court records, Coffey also faces charges of assault and battery on a police officer stemming from an incident on June 18 when officers attempted to arrest him when responding to a 911 call reporting an unwanted subject at a local residence.
According to the police report, Coffey had left the scene but they found him elsewhere. He allegedly refused to stop and when they restrained him “bumped the officer in the chest with his body.”