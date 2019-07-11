BLACKFOOT – A preliminary hearing has been scheduled on July 17 for the 35-year-old man accused of breaking into a Shelley residence on May 29 and stabbing his father in the head, chest and face with a pitchfork as he lay sleeping.
Jonathan Rawson was in 7th District Magistrate Court Thursday for a status conference on the mental evaluation ordered by the court after he was arraigned on felony charges of battery with intent to commit murder in the stabbing of Delbert Rawson, 76, and burglary with the intent to commit murder for entering the home occupied by his father and Linda Pullar,
Judge James Barrett Jr., said he had received the results of the evaluation and it states Rawson is competent to aid in his own defense.
Barrett appointed Manuel Murdoch to be Rawson’s public defender.
Rawson, listed on court records as being homeless, also faces a felony charge of aggravated assault for allegedly attempting to stab Robert Frisella with the same pitchfork during the altercation that ensued after he allegedly stabbed his father, and a misdemeanor charge of battery for pulling the hair of Raven Frisella.
Rawson was one of 12 defendants scheduled to appear before Barrett Thursday.
Preliminary hearing for KC Joe Coffey, 27, Blackfoot, was cancelled because the charge against him of battery on an officer was reduced to a misdemeanor.
Preliminary hearing for Cesar Hernandez Perez, 34, Blackfoot, was canceled when he failed to appear, and Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler said the word in the jail is that he was picked up by immigration officers on July 3. To be on the safe side, Chandler requested that a warrant be issued. Barrett issued the warrant and set bail at $10,000.
Jared C. Sireech, 31, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer after his public defender Manuel Murdoch said under the terms of a plea agreement with the prosecutor, Sireech will plead guilty to the charge and the state will dismiss misdemeanor charges against him of driving under the influence and resisting and obstructing an officer, and recommend a retained jurisdiction sentence. He was bound over to District Court and is set to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on July 29.
Jimi Beth Jimm, 29, Fort Hall, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of burglary and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on July 24. She was released to her probation officer.
A warrant with bail of $50,000 was issued for Karl Wayne Lockhart, 31, Blackfoot, when he failed to appear for preliminary hearing on a charge of aggravated assault for threatening someone with a knife. The deputy prosecutor said he was released on his own recognizance to pretrial services in June, but the court was notified he had not checked in at all.
Christopher S. Yandell, 29, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of attempted strangulation and was bound over to District Court where he is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on July 29. On the motion of his public defender, the order for no-contact between him and the alleged victim was modified to allow phone calls limited to certain subjects.
Courtney Breanna Kreager, 22, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on July 29. She was continued on release to pretrial services.
Reva A. Thornton, 25, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of grand theft by possession of stolen property and possession of the schedule III controlled substance Suboxene, and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on July 29. Her public defender Jeffrey Kunz told the court her case is tied to another case for which there will be a hearing on suppression of evidence.
Preliminary hearing for Jonathan Mitch Wood, 37, Idaho Falls, on two counts of burglary and misdemeanor petit theft was continued to Aug. 8 because his public defender had withdrawn from the case and the new on needs time to prepare.
Preliminary hearing for Brandi Ojeda, 44, Idaho Falls, for possession of methamphetamine was canceled after Chandler said the charge is going to be dismissed.