BLACKFOOT – Twelve people charged with a variety of felony crimes appeared Thursday before Bingham County Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr., for preliminary hearing, but only one took place. Hearings were continued for seven of the defendants and four were waived.
Gage Lee Allen, 31, Blackfoot, had his hearing on 24 felony and misdemeanor counts of violating Idaho’s Fish and Game regulations continued to April 4 at 8:30 a.m. The charges against Allen range from illegal hunting and trapping to sale of wild game, purchasing wild game, and operating an illegal taxidermy business.
Shauna Kay Brumfield, 42, American Falls, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and was bound over to District Court. She is set to appear before Judge Steven Thompson on April 10 at 1:15 p.m. to enter a plea.
Julio Oswaldo Bueno, no age or address available, had his preliminary hearing on a charge of lewd conduct continued to March 28 at 10:30 a.m. He remains in custody under $50,000 bond.
Syann Callister, 19, Blackfoot, had her hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine continued to March 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Chyann R. Cates, 28, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of possession of a controlled substance, one count of delivery of a controlled substance and misdemeanor injury to a child and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on April 8 at 1 p.m.
Maria DeArcos-Picazo, 34, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on two counts of fraudulently obtaining public assistance and was bound over to District Court. She is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges before Judge Thompson on April 10 at 1:15 p.m.
Preliminary hearing for Harley Joanne Delezene, 20, Blackfoot, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine was rescheduled for March 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Tyler Colton Jensen, 25, Blackfoot, had his preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of a controlled substance continued to March 28 at 8:30 a.m.
Following his preliminary hearing, Brady Reed Jordan, 36, Shelley, was bound over to District Court on a felony charge of malicious injury to property and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson at 1 p.m. on April 8.
Preliminary hearing for Timothy L. Lemmons, 42, San Jose, Calif., on felony charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and assault and battery on an officer was rescheduled to March 21 at 8:30 a.m. He was continued in custody.
Preliminary hearing for Floyd Neal Long, 40, Blackfoot, on a charge of rape, was continued to April 4 at 8:30 a.m.
Jason Lee Mayers, 48, Shelley, waived preliminary hearing on felony driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and misdemeanor third offense driving without a license. He is scheduled to appear before Judge Simpson at 1 p.m. on April 8.