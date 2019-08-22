BLACKFOOT – Preliminary hearings scheduled Thursday for a Shelley father and son facing felony charges related to elder abuse were canceled when the charge against one was reduced to a misdemeanor and the other waived his hearing.
Douglas Howell, 49, had been charged with felony abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult resulting in bodily harm for allegedly pushing his mother-in-law, Naoma Ware, to the floor and leaving her without care more than four years ago.
His hearing was canceled when Bingham County Prosecutor Paul Rogers told Magistrate Judge James Barrett the charge against him had been reduced to a misdemeanor. Howell is scheduled to change his plea to guilty and be sentenced on the misdemeanor abuse or neglect charge before Barrett on Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.
After the judge noted that he had received the results of a mental evaluation for Harley Howell, 25, that show the defendant is competent to assist in his own defense, Howell waived his hearing on charges of abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult and failure to notify authorities of his grandmother’s death in October of 2014. He is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges before District Judge Darren Simpson on Sept. 9.
The remains of Naoma Ware were found buried in an old duck pen behind her Shelley home in May of this year after someone notified the Bingham County Sheriff’s office last December that she couldn’t be found so they could notify her that her daughter, Danielle, had died in November.
The sheriff’s office began an investigation that culminated with Harley Howell confessing that he had pushed his grandmother down, kicked her and left her without clothing on the floor of her room because she called him names, and that he and his mother later buried her in the duck pen.
He told the investigating officers that his grandmother had ceased eating or wearing clothing, and that his mother, who was her caretaker, feared she would get into trouble because his grandmother “looked malnourished.”
Prior to the start of court Thursday, Douglas Howell’s attorney, Robert K. Beck, said he had filed two motions on behalf of his client, one to sever it from his son’s case, and the other to exclude the news media and seal the record so no more of the information could be made public.
Barrett denied both motions, saying the cases are already separate so they don’t need severing, and there is no legal authority to support excluding the media or sealing the record.