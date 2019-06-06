BLACKFOOT – Fifteen people were scheduled for preliminary hearing Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett Jr., but most waived or had their hearings continued and one didn’t show. It was the shortest session in months, lasting only two hours.
Shane Scott Millward, 33, Idaho Falls, had his hearing on aggravated battery continued to June 19 at the request of his attorney Curtis Smith, who said the charge against him will be reduced to a misdemeanor by the prosecutor.
Hearing for Joseph Gino Giannini, 44, Blackfoot, also represented by Smith, on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, was continued to June 20 after the attorney told the court a plea agreement is being worked out. With the agreement of the prosecution, he was released to pretrial services.
Preliminary hearing for Victoria Hanesworth, 22, Gallatin Gateway, Mont., charged with possession of marijuana in excess of three ounces, was continued after her public defender Jeff Kunz said a plea agreement is being worked out that will reduce the charge to a misdemeanor. She is scheduled to enter a plea to the reduced charge and be sentenced by Judge Barrett on June 26.
Robert A. Brown, 37, Shelley, waived his hearing on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, injury to a child, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to enter a plea before District Judge Darren Simpson on June 24.
Tristton Randy Brumfield, 22, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of lewd conduct with a 15-year old girl. He is to appear before Judge Simpson to enter a plea on June 24 and was released to pretrial services. On the motion of Prosecutor Paul Rogers, an order prohibiting contact with the victim was approved by the court.
Preliminary hearing for Raymundo Melgoza, 50, Pasco, Wash., on a charge of felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer was reduced to a misdemeanor. He pleaded guilty and was fined $500 plus court costs and sentenced to 60 days in jail with 57 days suspended and credit for three days served.
Nathan Charles Gibbs, 43, Firth, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of possession of methamphetamine and was bound over to District Court to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 24.
Rebecca Lee Burnside, 22, Idaho Falls, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She is to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 24.
Andy Layne Metz, 39, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on felony charges of aggravated battery, injury to a child, fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, and misdemeanor charges of false imprisonment, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges before Judge Simpson on June 24.
Joseph A. Prain, 33, Ammon, waived preliminary hearing on a charge of delivery of methamphetamine and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on June 27. Also on Thursday, he was arraigned on two counts of grand theft by receiving stolen property, and preliminary hearing on those charges was set for June 27. On the motion of his public defender Jeff Kunz, he was released to his misdemeanor probation officer.
Preliminary hearing for Ashley L. Scott, 36, Blackfoot, for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, was continued to June 27.
Public Defender Manuel Murdoch was appointed to represent Megan Elaine Weaver, 29, Blackfoot, during her initial appearance on the felony charge of two counts of delivery of methamphetamine. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for June 20.
A bench warrant with $10,000 bail was issued for Leola Dixey, 19, Blackfoot, for failure to appear for preliminary hearing on charges of burglary and principal to burglary.