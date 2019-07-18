BLACKFOOT — Several defendants had preliminary hearings on felony charges scheduled Thursday before 7th District Magistrate Judge James Barrett, but none went forward in a session that was over in less than half an hour.
Preliminary hearing for Ryan Van Dyke, 46, Blackfoot, on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was scheduled for Aug. 1, after his attorney reported he was found competent to assist in his own defense following a mental evaluation.
Preliminary hearing for Treva Marsh, 31, Fort Hall, on a charge of burglary was rescheduled to July 29 after Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler said he’s in the midst of plea negotiations with her public defender Jeffrey Kunz. He said whether a deal is reached depends on her conduct between now and the hearing. She was released on her own recognizance to pretrial services.
Preliminary hearing for Johnese Washakie, 18, Blackfoot, on a charge of burglary, was continued to Aug. 1, after her public defender Nathan Rivera told the court he needs more time for discovery. She was held on a misdemeanor warrant.
Preliminary hearing for Kenneth Tyrone Brock, 19, Blackfoot, on charges of possession of a controlled subject, two counts of burglary, one count of grand theft and fleeing, or attempting to elude, police was scheduled for Aug 1, after his attorney Nathan Rivera told the court the results of a mental evaluation show that he is competent to assist in his own defense.
Barrett issued a bench warrant with bail of $30,000 for Jonathan Peirsol, 45, Blackfoot, when he failed to appear for arraignment on a charge of grand theft.