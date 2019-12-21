BLACKFOOT – Eight defendants were scheduled for preliminary hearing or arraignment in Bingham County’s 7th District Magistrate Court Thursday but only six showed up, with one who wasn’t scheduled. Five who did show up waived their hearings, and the charges against the sixth was dismissed.
Joseph Allan Prain, 32, Ammon, waived his hearing on the charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and was bound over to district court to enter a plea before Judge Darren Simpson on Jan. 6. He was remanded to custody.
Caine A. Teton, 18, Pocatello, waived his hearing on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officers, and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Stevan Thompson on Jan. 8 and was remanded to custody.
Devon Michael Dixson, 28, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of a deadly weapon by a convicted felon, and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest. He was denied a reduction of his $30,000 bail and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Jan. 6. A hearing on two alleged probation violations was scheduled for Jan. 27, and he was remanded to custody.
Lamont W. Briggs, 44, Blackfoot, waived preliminary hearing on charges of attempted strangulation and domestic battery with traumatic injury and is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Thompson on Jan. 8. His public defender said he has been admitted to Domestic Violence Court, and in a plea agreement with the state he will enter guilty pleas to misdemeanor battery and two probation violations and remain on probation.
Preliminary hearing for Victoria Marie O’Haro, 42, Atomic City, was canceled when Deputy Prosecutor Jason Chandler said the charge was being dismissed without prejudice.
Teresa A. Ponzo, 50, Fort Hall, waived preliminary hearing on the felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and inattentive driving. She is scheduled to enter a plea before Judge Simpson on Jan. 6. Her public defender Manuel Murdoch said she will plead guilty to meth possession in exchange for dismissal of the other charges.
Raul Villa Jr., 28, no address available, had his preliminary hearing on charges of possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without privileges continued to Jan. 2 and was remanded to custody.
Warrants were issued for Aquila Frances Astuhuaman 25, Blackfoot, and Michael Joseph Herrera, 32, Pocatello, for failure to appear for arraignment. The two are charged in the same crime, Astuhuaman with burglary and grand theft of a financial transaction card, and Herrera with burglary and principal to grand theft. They are accused of breaking into a car at the Fort Hall Casino on Oct. 10.