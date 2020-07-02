In the new release “Heart of Africa”, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has a new voice in the marketplace celebrating missionaries and missionary work.
It is a story about a young Congolese man named Gabriel Ngandu who lost his family to violence and was raised alongside his foster brother Pierre Mwabila who is the son of a Revolutionary leader.
The story continues and as would be the case, Gabriel escapes the Revolutionary village, becomes a beggar in his new home and meets a pair of LDS missionaries who feed and befriend him and eventually he becomes a convert and wants to devote his life to missionary work himself.
But as a rookie missionary, Gabriel finds an unexpected challenge: befriending Jason Martin, a clueless mission companion from Idaho who could have fallen off the chorus line from “The Book of Mormon” musical.
Filming in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kabambi achieves an authenticity of place that overcomes the pitfalls of a microscopic production budget. The details extend to the dialogue, most of it delivered in Lingali, the native language in that part of the world. Another telling detail is how some locals eye missionaries with suspicion, seeing them as interlopers from America no better than the Belgians who colonized the country for centuries.
This film was supposed to be released back in March, but due to COVID-19, there was the obvious delay and the movie is just now making its way into the theaters that have opened up.
This is a very good story and will play strongly with those who have a strong interest in the LDS faith, of which there are many in the Blackfoot area, and it is a natural to be showing at the local theater, the Blackfoot Movie Mill.
It has been scheduled for a wide spectrum of show times at the Mill and will be available to view beginning today, just in time for the big Fourth of July weekend.
Don’t let the LDS ties to this movie dissuade you from seeing this movie, it is more about the kindness that we should all be showing each other during this time of uncertainty with COVID-19 dictating everything that we do in our lives.
It is about being willing to share not only ideas and ideology, but also material things such as a meal or clothing to those who are less fortunate.
It is about good human kindness and building of friendships that we all can do more of if we just would do it.
This is a good, clean family movie that should do well in Blackfoot and with shows at 11 a.m. on most days, it should have a good strong run in the Blackfoot market.
On a scale of 1-5, I rate this movie a solid 4, good for all ages and a show that will leave you feeling uplifted in many ways.
As always, please check the Blackfoot Movie Mill at their website at www.royaltheaters.com for all listings and show times and to book your tickets and reserve your seating for any of the shows that may be showing.
The Movie Mill has a full slate of films this week, with a total of 11 movies making their way onto the seven screens available, including several movies in the Classic division with discounted pricing per seat.