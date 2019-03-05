If heartburn, sometimes referred to as acid reflux, occurs frequently or won’t go away, it could potentially be gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) — a disease that affects one in five adults in the United States.
Causes and symptoms
GERD is caused by a weak valve that allows acid, bile, and stomach contents to flow back from the stomach into the esophagus, creating pain (heartburn) and can often cause damage to the lining of the esophagus. Heartburn is the most common symptom, but not the only one.
Some GERD sufferers experience other symptoms such as hoarseness, a persistent cough, asthma, bad breath, sleep disruption, tooth erosion, and even vomiting. Medications can help with the heartburn symptoms, but do not address the actual cause of GERD — a weak valve.
There is hope
GERD is a serious disease that can impact every aspect of a person’s life, but there are treatments. Diagnostic testing performed by a healthcare provider specializing in diseases of the esophagus is the only way to definitively diagnose GERD. Those who think they may be suffering from GERD should seek help from a specialist who can provide an accurate diagnosis and discuss the latest treatment options that can give people their lives back.
Get treated today
The good news is that GERD is treatable. For most patients, relief comes with dietary changes or medication, although surgery sometimes is necessary. It’s important to note that GERD does not resolve itself, and untreated symptoms can lead to a variety of health complications, so visit your doctor if you think you may be suffering from it. Bingham Memorial Hospital has a gastroenterologist who specializes in heartburn, acid reflux, and GERD.
