BLACKFOOT – Chase Hendricks, Bingham County civil attorney, along with Tiffany Olsen, Planning and Development director, met with the county commissioners to discuss and read some potential ordinance changes that currently require three readings one week apart.
The two ordinances in question revolve around planning and zoning and requirement of taxes being current when transfer of land is conducted.
Hendricks explained that the transfer of land between neighbors or for easements being conducted without taxes being current is a problem that the state wants to tackle. Because of that issue, it has become a point of focus for Hendricks to express the need for such ordinances to aid in the recovery of taxes that otherwise may go without being paid.
The potential changes for both ordinance changes will be added to the commissioner’s agenda following the third reading. More information will be made available as it gets closer to be put before the commissioners for a vote.