My mother spoke of the Henry Stampede as a reunion for the cowboys — similar to what the hunters, trappers and traders did in the meadows of Blackfoot at the confluence of the Snake and Blackfoot Rivers.
She related how excited my father would get for the annual event to ride a bucking horse. A cowboy through and through, he also rode in the Calgary Stampede and each year at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
My friend, Ellen Carney, explained the Henry Stampede very well.
Most of the ranchers and their sons spent countless hours in the saddle cutting, roping, branding cattle, and breaking horses for riding. Each fall, large roundups were held where the cowhands cut out their own herds from those grazing on the open range and separated them into corrals or groups to be driven home.
Cowboys took pride in their skill at racing, roping, and staying on a bucking bronco.
Many times cowhands would run in steers from the range and have Sunday rodeos.
Informal contests and backyard rodeos soon gave birth to the great rodeos which became famous in the area.
In 1920, a group of cowboys met in an old barn in Soda Springs and discussed the possibility of having a roundup. They looked for a suitable spot and decided on the Walt Hogan place at Chub Springs, about 10 miles from Henry. This was the beginning of the Henry Stampede.
The next year it was held just west of Henry. The people from Caribou County and surrounding areas began gathering yearly at the meadow, along the banks of Reservoir Lake two miles west of the Chester store and near the Fort Hall Indian Reservation. They called it “The Henry Stampede and Stockman’s Reunion,” later shortening the name to “The Henry Stampede.”
That first year was much like the historical old fur rendezvous where the trappers and Indians met, traded and celebrated. There were no buildings or stands — just a corral for the horses and a newly laid track for the races. Cowboys and Indians rode wild horses, raced, drank and gambled. The Indians always won their share of the prizes. Great historical families of the Shoshone-Bannock Indian Reservation as the Dixies, Edmos, and Georges participated in the events.
The rodeo itself was under the administrative abilities of early settler families and great cattle families whose brands were known far and wide in the West. These families included the Bittons, Larkins, Chesters, Reynolds, Hogans, and Owens.
“It’s a time and place where no law of man or God holds good,” said Dr. Ellis Kackley, who took time out of his busy schedule to spend a few hours at the Stampede each year and to be available in case his services were needed. There were always injuries as injuries were part of life for a cowboy.
The three-day celebration became a family event. Wives came along to enjoy the festivities or to protect their husbands from the “wild women” attending. Buckboards, rigs, and horses crowded the flat as the population of Henry swelled from 50 to a thousand. Families pitched tents and set up temporary quarters. During the morning hours, men fished and hunted, or practiced with the lariat. Women visited, cooked over campfires, washed the clothes and hung them on the willows to dry.
Willows were in abundance and provided shade for the campers. A bowery-type grandstand was made with leaves and branches covering the roof to provide shade for the spectators who gathered in the afternoon to watch the bronco riding, racing, calf roping and bull dogging.
Pocatello resident Thomas J. Chester, owner of Chester’s Country store in Henry, told Ellen he remembered sitting under a bowery grandstand in 1925 and watching the sharpshooter, Gus Peret, outline a likeness of Buffalo Bill with 210 rapid fire shots in four minutes.
No lines were drawn for Peret to follow. He used two .22 rifles with one man loading while he was shooting the other gun. The ammunition used was Peters .22 smokeless cartridges. Peret also shot an Indian head which Jim Chester, Thomas’ father, hung in the Chester Store for many years, but it eventually disappeared. Thomas was able to keep the Buffalo Bill portrait.
Occasionally a woman participated in the bronc riding or other events. Anita Studnick, who rode in London, Louise Hardwick of Miles City, Mont., and Laura Edward, who lived at Chub Springs and was locally known as “Six Shooter Sal” were some of the female participants.
Capture and mastery of mustangs which roamed wild over the plains and mountains was a matter of intense pride. Cowboys, both Indian and white, tried to prove their ability to stick on the backs of the meanest horses that ever lived. Cinch straps were put on these wild horses, never ridden before, and it took a great deal of skill to stay on their backs.
Each year the Henry Stampede facilities improved but today you would never know it existed.
Why did I choose to write about the Henry Stampede? Because my mother lived in that era. She met my biological father there. She was a senior in Blackfoot High School. They dated, fell in love and married. They had two children, me and my brother Dale. My father, a born cowboy and participant at more than one Henry Stampede, was in an accident — the horse he was riding tripped on a rope and when falling, fell on my father’s head, causing a brain concussion and death. He was 34 years old. I was 4 years old and my brother Dale was two years old. Dale, now deceased, grew up to become a U.S. Navy commander and spent over 30 years serving his country.
One of my sources for this story, Ellen Carney, lives in Wayan. She is a historian and has written books about Caribou County and the Soda Springs area. Years ago, I drove over to Wayan and was joined by Ellen and her father. Our destination was Caribou Mountain and the two cities that were just over a hill from each other. We enjoyed hiking and soon found where the cities had been, a long time ago. We found the remainder of bed springs from the Green Hotel and a few boards. Her father told us what he remembered about the two cities. That was a quiet, beautiful day to enjoy friendship and hear Ellen’s father tell stories upon Caribou Mountain.