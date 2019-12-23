BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade School has once again come forth with an excellent showing in its fundraiser for 2019.
This year, the school’s Coins for Turkeys drive has raised over $10,000 which has been used to purchase items for the Community Dinner Table and the meals they prepare and serve to those in need.
One Heritage teacher gave particular praise to one student for his efforts in the fundraiser this year.
“We do the Coins for Turkeys drive every year, and we usually have a couple of students who go above and beyond, and this year that was Kyler Sanders by a long shot,” said Zach Campbell, Kyler’s homeroom teacher.
Campbell said Kyler raised around $1,200 himself this year, with some major inspiration behind his efforts.
“A couple of years ago, his father passed away, and he was amazed by how much the community came out and helped with tragedy,” Campbell said. “This is his way of giving back.
“Kyler is a great kid, he’s always a go-getter. He loves football, he loves sports. Overall he’s just a good kid, if there’s anybody who feels left out Kyler is always willing to help out.”
Among the many lessons that are being learned by the Heritage Sixth Grade School is that they can provide a service to those in need while most of them are not even teenagers yet.
The Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade School thanked all of those in the community who were able to contribute and help make this fundraiser a success once again.