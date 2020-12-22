BLACKFOOT – The annual Turkey Trot conducted by students at the Blackfoot Heritage Sixth Grade School was brought to an end Monday morning when the students gathered up 150 turkeys and delivered them to the folks at the Community Dinner Table.
Expecting that it would be difficult to equal or even surpass the outpouring of love and energy that can come from a group of students and their efforts to help those in need at this time of year in the community of Blackfoot, the group decided to set the bar a bit lower than they had in previous years.
They didn’t want to not be able to participate, but they also wanted to be a bit more conservative with their goals. They decided that 150 turkeys would be about all that the community would be able to rally around the students with this season.
What actually happened is that not only did the community of Blackfoot rally around these students, the students took things to heart and surpassed even what they thought they might be able to accomplish this year. With a target goal of around $3,000, the cost of purchasing 150 turkeys, the students met that in four days. They kept going and contacting people and businesses in the area and that money grew and the contributions kept coming in. They flew past last year’s record of around $7,000 in contributions and still the work went on.
When it was all said and done, the group of students had gathered in over $11,000 in contributions and donations, easily setting a record for the total amount of funds and turkeys they would be able to give to the pantry and the dinner table. Where the CDT usually plans on preparing boxes that will feed around 150 people, they estimate that nearly 350 families would be helped this year.
“It is just incredible, jaw dropping actually, what these kids have done this year,” Heritage school teacher Liam Pope said. “What these kids were able to do, with COVID-19 hanging over their heads and all, is simply amazing. And the businesses and their families and the sacrifices that others are making at this time of year to ensure that everyone is blessed is incredible. This whole community came together for this in a way that nobody could have predicted. We are all very proud of the efforts put forth by everyone.”
The annual Turkey Trot is conducted for a couple of weeks every year beginning shortly after Thanksgiving and continuing until the weekend before Christmas.