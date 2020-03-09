BLACKFOOT – The opening reception and awards ceremony of the High School Art Show took place Friday evening at the Candy Jar Fine Art Gallery.
High school artists from Blackfoot, Snake River, and Shelley High Schools, plus students from the community, submitted 120 pieces of art. Some artwork from teachers at Blackfoot, Snake River and Shelley High Schools is also on display.
The art teachers in each school are Stephanie Talbot at Blackfoot High School (BHS), Tim Goodworth at Snake River High School (SRHS), and Daniel Borup at Shelley High School (SHS).
“Students from all schools and communities in Bingham County were invited to participate,” Goodworth said. “The schools that were contacted besides Blackfoot, Snake River, and Shelley included Independence, Fort Hall, Firth, Aberdeen, charter schools and home school groups. The students from the community had to bring their own work to the Candy Jar so it could be displayed.”
This is the first high school art show of its kind in Bingham County.
The display of art is impressive. Every medium is represented, including sculpture.
This is a judged show. Four judges awarded first and second place, honorable mention, and the grand champion.
The winners are:
Community Winners
First Place — Kynley Wright
Second Place — Conrad Klos
Honorable Mention — Gracie Stander
Shelley High School Winners: First — Jaedyn Rogers ; Second — Tessa Smith; Honorable Mention — Danika Valdez.
Snake River High School Winners: First — Shanelle Williams; Second — Alex Hawker; Honorable Mention — Joanna Stevens.
Blackfoot High School Winners: First — Maci Jo Broncho; Second — Aubry Gardner; Honorable Mention — Claire Edmo.
The grand prize winner was Jannae Thomson, a senior at SRHS. Her silk screen painting that won the grand prize is entitled “A-Peach-ciation,” a play on the word, “appreciation.” For this painting, she used fabric dyes on silk.
She started experimenting with silk last summer after she took a lesson on using silk from an artist who was giving lessons at the Montana State Fair in Great Falls, Mont.
“I have filled my senior portfolio with visual puns,” she said. “I like to make people smile.”
The Shelley Supporters of Art sponsored prize money for first and second place winners and ribbons for honorable mention. First prize winners received $100; second place winners received $50 and honorable mention ribbons. The Shelley Supporters of Art is a nonprofit organization that celebrated its first anniversary as an organization March 5.
Board Chair Jacqueline Wittwer said, “We support the arts in Bingham and Bonneville County.”
The grand prize winner received a check for $150 from Lance Griffith of CMIT Solutions in Idaho Falls, plus a bag a goodies from the Candy Jar.
Twenty-nine student artists from BHS submitted 33 pieces for this show. From SRHS, 26 student artists submitted 36 pieces. From SHS, 26 pieces were submitted by student artists. The community submitted 25 pieces.
The art show can be viewed through March 30, at the Candy Jar, 105 NW Main St. in Blackfoot. The candy store is located across from the Idaho Potato Museum. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Saturday.