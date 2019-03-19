BLACKFOOT – The end result of a high speed chase, originating in Bonneville County, between officers of several different law enforcement agencies and the driver of a stolen car was the stolen vehicle rolling on its side in a canal just off of Bridge Street in Blackfoot Tuesday, police reported.
According to an Idaho State Police press release, at 10:20 a.m., an ISP officer located a stolen vehicle in Bonneville County.
A 2012 GMC Acadia driven by a juvenile runaway was located at the Chevron gas station off Interstate 15 and 65th South in Bonneville County. As the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver backed up and hit the trooper’s patrol vehicle and another vehicle that was parked, police said.
An officer said the 16-year-old runaway allegedly stole the vehicle and with the aid of two friends left the Idaho Falls area heading south.
The vehicle was later located by Bingham County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle and the vehicle fled again, resulting in a pursuit through Blackfoot.
Units were dispatched north from Pocatello to help intercept the stolen vehicle.
Police said the stolen vehicle drove through the parking lot that services McDonald’s and the Ridley’s grocery store at high speed, with several cars in pursuit, exiting by a second fast food restaurant and onto Parkway.
They then crossed Bridge Street and went into the parking lot of a fitness center, made a U turn and tried to cut across back onto Bridge Street without realizing that the vacant lot was considerably lower than the parking lot that they had left, police said.
The vehicle rolled onto its top and eventually came to rest on its side where the occupants were apprehended.
The driver was arrested on the scene and was transported to the Bingham County Courthouse, while the two passengers were taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital for treatment.