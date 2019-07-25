It’s obvious that Bingham County residents enjoy walking, just cruise by Jensen Grove in the morning or evening and look at the number of folks using the greenbelt.
One of the great things about living in Bingham County is that within a couple of hours’ drive, we can find terrific hiking opportunities in almost any direction. From a simple walk along the Blackfoot or Shelley greenbelts to exploring Craters of the Moon, Bingham County residents have a rich selection of trails and hiking opportunities.
During spring (May-early June), lower elevation hiking trails near Pocatello are great places to enjoy fresh air, exercise, and views of the surrounding countryside. Pocatello has at least 10 trails near the city. City Creek trail is one of the more popular hiking trails near Pocatello and just a short drive from Blackfoot. This trail is a little more than a mile long and connects with the other trails in the area offering longer outings for hikers wanting to go a bit further.
The Mink Creek and Scout Mountain areas just south of Pocatello boast numerous hiking trails. Some offer more shade than others so trails with more open terrain may be a bit more enjoyable before the heat of summer sets in. For later in the summer, consider the Scout Mountain trail, much of which is shaded by woodlands and provides a fine view of the Arbon Valley.
For more exotic surroundings, consider hiking in Craters of the Moon National Monument. This is one of my favorite early season hiking areas. The wildflowers are spectacular and hikers have a choice of relatively short, paved hiking trails or longer trails for day hikes allowing them to explore the backcountry areas.
If you prefer a more northeasterly location or want to combine some hiking with a visit to Idaho Falls, there are at least seven trails in the vicinity of the Heise area. Cress Creek Nature Trail is one of the more popular trails; the trail is relatively flat and less than a mile long.
Farther to the north, but still only about a two-hour drive, the Pioneer Mountains provide lots of hiking trails. The southern portion of the Pioneer Range is characterized by craggy, glaciated peaks with numerous cirques, many with lakes.
Iron Bog trail north of Arco is a real favorite. The drive in through the Antelope Valley to access the trail head is wonderfully scenic although I would recommend using a four-wheel drive vehicle for the last mile or two of the road. Several high mountain lakes can be accessed from this trail and snowfields can be common along the trail, even in July.
Despite their elevation and relatively cool weather, these mountain trails often traverse very sparse forests. Although a lack of dense forest cover sometimes makes it hard to avoid the high-elevation sun, it results in an abundance of gorgeous scenic views.
Although the Blackfoot Mountains in eastern Bingham County are relatively close, they offer few established hiking trails. However, numerous “informal” trails extend from campgrounds along the Blackfoot River and allow hikers to explore the river and adjacent riparian zone.
Regardless of where you go, remember that accidents can happen and everything from a bee sting to a twisted ankle can take the fun out of an otherwise pleasant outing. Make sure you have appropriate footwear for hiking regardless of the distance you plan to walk (and no, sandals are not appropriate). In addition, a small day pack containing sunscreen, water, and a first aid kit should be carried on every hike. I also like to bring a hiking stick and camera. Depending on where you’re heading, a GPS device and personal locator beacon can help ensure a safe trip. Happy trails.