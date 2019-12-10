BOISE — The Idaho Heritage Trust (IHT) has approved a $5,000 grant for brick restoration work at the home of Idaho pioneers Nels and Emma Just.
The grant will match money raised by the Presto Preservation Association to complete phase four of a four-year project to repair and restore the handmade bricks and mortar.
The Just house was built along the Blackfoot River in 1887. It was the fourth home for the Justs, who started out on the homestead in 1870 living in a dugout with a buffalo robe for a door. The home, built from bricks fired on site, also served as the Presto, Idaho, post office from 1890 into the early teens.
Writer Agnes Just Reid, best known for her book Letters of Long Ago and daughter of Nels and Emma Just, lived in the home until her death in 1976. The Presto Preservation Association was created in 1994 to preserve the history of the Just and Reid families, particularly the family home.
The family recently discovered and salvaged brick from the Stevens home near Blackfoot, which was built the same year as the Just house. Similar in color and with the same dimensions, the brick will be useful for replacing water damaged areas of the walls. The family hopes to have the brick restoration completed by August of 2020 in time for public tours in celebration of the sesquicentennial of the Justs arriving in the Blackfoot River Valley.
More than half of IHT grants are awarded to rural communities with populations of 5,000 or fewer, according to Executive Director Katherine Kirk. This year, 21 projects received matching grants totaling $157,430.
For information on the Presto Preservation Association or to schedule a tour of the house, visit prestopreservation.com. Learn more about IHT at idahoheritagetrust.com