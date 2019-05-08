BLACKFOOT — In what was termed a “historic event,” a dozen people — from state lawmakers to administrators and others — put on hardhats, picked up gold shovels, and broke ground Wednesday morning on the new Syringa Chalet Nursing Facility at State Hospital South.
During remarks by more than one speaker, one name was brought up affectionately as being a driving force behind the new facility: the late Tracey Sessions, a hospital administrator at SHS for nine years. Some of her family members were on hand to help celebrate the occasion.
“This is a historic event,” current SHS Administrator Jim Price said. “We worked with outstanding individuals who brought this to reality.”
The state legislature passed Senate Concurrent Resolution 140 in 2018 authorizing the Department of Health and Welfare to enter into an agreement with the state Building Authority to obtain bond financing for the new $35 million nursing home. The bonds were issued in the fall of last year.
Price gave credit to Blackfoot Sen. Steve Bair, chairman of the Joint Finance and Appropriations Committee (JFAC), and Blackfoot Rep. Neil Anderson for sponsoring the resolution that made financing for the facility possible.
“I recall two times JFAC came to State Hospital South and toured the building,” Bair said. “The building was old, kind of like ‘One Flew Out of the Cuckoo’s Nest.’ The tour was a good experience, it was an eye-opener to me. It gave me comfort to sponsor the resolution.”
Bair recalled hosting a dinner at his home for JFAC members after the tour, noting that Sessions asked if she could help feed them.
“She set up chairs, she helped with the food,” he said. “She was the last person to leave. She helped convince them to build the new facility here. I’m very glad we can repay her now.
“Folks, this is a good deal.”
Anderson said this will be the most expensive building ever built in Blackfoot. He said the new facility will be a place of security for the most vulnerable citizens of the state, saying it was brought to fruition by people who had a vision.
“This epitomizes the value government can bring,” he said. “This will empower the state. This is the latest good reason to be proud to be an Idahoan.”
Anderson said Sessions’ efforts and enthusiasm were essential to seeing the project become a reality.
“Her touch is all over this place,” he added.
Dave Jeppesen, director of the state’s Health and Welfare department, said there are many skilled nursing centers across the state, but the SHS facility is the only one that’s state-run.
“This will serve residents of the entire state,” Jeppesen said. “I want to thank the staff here. We owe a huge debt of gratitude for what they do. Precious lives are touched by mental health issues. This is a place they will be loved and cared for.”
Tamara Gillins, an administrator at the Syringa Chalet facility, said she reached out to get responses from residents about the new center. She said the responses ranged from “It’s about time,” to “Looking forward to it,” to “How will they keep all the windows clean?”
“Our goal is to enhance quality of life and the quality of care, and this will help us to reach that goal,” Gillins said.
She talked about the residents and some of the hardships they have endured in their lives, saluting their ability to persevere and endure hardship.
Gillins talked about the floor plan for the new facility, saying it would promote staff and resident safety. The nurses’ station would be located in the middle, with a sitting area for residents close to it. She said it will offer a spacious dining room, a big movie theater, and a large physical therapy room. There will be a secure patio to enjoy summertime barbecues with families.
“Our desire was to have a home that’s safe and secure and surrounded by love and compassion,” Gillins said. “This is because of Tracy’s vision, her enthusiasm, and her love for the residents.”
Price said he spoke with Sessions before she passed away in early March from cancer, telling her all about the progress that was being made in bringing the new facility to Blackfoot and she was happy to hear the news.
“If she were here today, she’d be ecstatic,” Price said.
The new facility will be licensed and accredited for 36-42 beds when it opens with the capacity to increase to 59 beds The current census is 29 residents.
Residents will be moved into the new facility when it is completed in July of next year.