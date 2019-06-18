By LOIS BATES
BLACKFOOT — Bingham County agent, M.L., Tillery had suggested early in 1935 to the Blackfoot Grange that a committee be appointed for forming a hog pool as the need was great to market the county’s swine.
On Oct. 25 of that year, Ward Sollenberger and C.J. Wright called Mr. Tillery to notify him they had been appointed.
The three of them, along with L.R. Halverson, went to Rigby and Rexburg Nov. 1, 1935, to watch the hogs received, sorted, and weighed. Following a general meeting, C.J. (Cryil) Wright, L.R. Halverson and Tillery organized the Hog Marketing Pool on Saturday, Nov. 9, 1935.
Eighty-seven farmers met in five separate meetings and the committee elected included L.R. Halverson of Groveland, C.J. Wright of Blackfoot, Herbert Hahn of Thomas, and Fred Gurney of Riverside. These four fellows worked on the committee the entire life of the hog pool, only with Norman Bingham and Lamond Chaffin, who were later added. This association was incorporated under the State Co-Operative Law in 1937.
The demand was so great that it was necessary to start listing at once and the first shipment was made Nov. 30, 1935.
The Bingham County Marketing Association worked with the county agents: Merle Tillery, Herman Hilfaker, Ervin Slater, Claude G. Johnson, and Wilton Weston. The agents kept the records and money paid out and received through the county agricultural office. He usually ran the scales and wrote the weight tickets. The agent made more contact withe farmers and asked for more help while working at the hog pool than at the county agent’s office. The farmers seemed leery of a young man just out of college until they could see he could do things and might know a little about farming and we’re just “common folks.”
The Yellowstone Highway was only a two-lane road with the fairgrounds on the west side of the road and the hog pool was built on the east side of the highway on the railroad right-of-way. The unloading dock and scale house were immediately south of the Rich Lane turn off, on the west side of the tracks.
Hog Pool Day
The farmers consigned their hogs through the week until Wednesday at the county agent’s office and on Friday morning delivered them to the hog pool. They were then weighed and graded. There were times when they were too fat and then they would be sent home, as the extra heavies could bring a dock on the amount paid. Those too light were handled the same way. After the packers received the pigs, the money was sent to the county agent and he in turn paid the producers for their consignments.
Belter stated that she could think of only one hog pool day that her father did not work and that was the day she graduated from high school. He stayed home so he could attend. He always left home real early and it was generally after 10 or 11 p.m. before he retired.
On Wednesdays, the buyers were sent the number of animals consigned. On Thursdays the agent would notify Herb Hahn the “bid“ prices and that evening he would call the buyers to notify them who they were shipping to. Later they did not do it that way. They just called the buyers to notify them on Thursday evening when they got the highest bid.
Then the railroad was called and the cars were ordered The main buyers were: Swift, Armour, and Cudahay in Los Angeles and San Francisco.
After the swine were loaded and shipped, there were two or three stops along the way and the yard men on the railroad would water the pigs. The processors were allowed a percentage of shrinkage. Two or three shipments had too much shrinkage, so my father rode the freight to Los Angeles with the pigs to see why. When they stopped in Las Vegas, one of the watering stops, he discovered they had not been giving as they should. They got the water that trip. When they arrived at the packers, they questioned as to why the shrinkage wasn’t more.
A few words were exchanged. Never again did the railroad people fail to water the hogs.
The friendship of this group never failed. They worked well together.
Every few months they would have a shipment go from Mackay and they would go there to handle the shipment. Each of the fellows could estimate each hog’s weight within a couple of pounds of the scale weight.
The hogs were pooled every week during the shipping season and every two weeks during the balance of the year. In 1949 the pool shipped only through the winter as the local auction company began handling the pigs. In 1950 the pool was not used.
Some of the farmers would “tank” their pigs up with whey, then bring them trying to get a heavier weight. The fellows working at the pool could spot these pigs a mile away.
The owner was given a choice of taking them home. taking a price dock, or leaving them at the pool until loading time when they would be weighed again and that weight would be used.
The local meat markets had to go to buy their pigs to sell in their meat markets. By selling the swine through the pool, they received a higher price for their swine than each producer could receive if they tried to sell individually.
When the hog pool ceased, the scales were installed to the swine building at the Eastern Idaho District Fair Grounds (later Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds). Up to that time the young people that had “fat stock” projects in 4-H and FFA had to trail their calves, sheep, and pigs across the highway to the auction yard to be weighed and then back to the fairgrounds. A few years later they trucked them across and back. The addition of the scales at the grounds was a great time saver and certainly much safer for man, child and beast.
The hog pool portion of the Bingham County Marketing Association served the community well while it was needed.
To close as a memorial she mentioned those men who were dedicated to helping and serving with the hog pool. Lamond Chaffin from the Rose area was the first to pass away, August, 1948. Fredrick (Fred) Gurney of Riverside moved to western Idaho and died Nov, 27, 1971, Herb Hahn July 10, 1972, C.J. (Cyril) Wright, Dec, 4, 1972, and Norman Bingham, May 12, 1974.