BLACKFOOT – The holiday season can be one of the most stressful times of the year and 2020 has been the proverbial walk uphill both ways for many. However, this holiday season, businesses and people have paid it forward by doing everything they can to ensure that no one goes without.
The local dealership Tadd Jenkins Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram continued with a tradition they started just one year ago to share the good fortune with the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry which in turn shared their newly received donations with many families in town.
Tadd Jenkins and his employees donated over 100 turkeys and “hundreds of pounds of food to the Blackfoot Food Pantry. It’s the second year we’ve been able to give back in such a positive way,” stated Dusty Bee on Facebook. He also made it a point to express that they do this for the right reasons and not for the publicity.
Based on these donations, the Community Food Pantry has had the ability to help many families in need of a little extra this year. With the additional donations from other entities and personal donations, they have been spreading extra cheer this year including their annual Christmas boxes. Traditionally, they would have people meet them and enter the Needlepoint building at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds and collect their goods in an assembly line. However, due to COVID-19, they had to come up with a different way to do this — enter the new drive-up help to those who needed it.