The Idaho High School Activities Association and Holt Arena have announced the seating and ticket prices for the big Saturday of championship football that will be taking place on the campus of Idaho State University this weekend.
Both sides of the Arena will be open for spectator seating with the north side set for Lighthouse Christian, Sugar-Salem and Kuna.
The south side of the arena will have seating for Carey, Homedale and Blackfoot fans.
Tickets will be available for purchase on both sides of the arena and spectators will be allowed to cross the arena on the west end during the games.
Prices for the events will be $8 for adults and $7 for seniors and grades K-12
The arena will be cleared after each game so the center section will be available for the next game’s fans in the center section.
Blackfoot is scheduled to take on Kuna for the 4A championship at 6 p.m.