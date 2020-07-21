BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) will be hearing from multiple local members of the community at its next meeting July 28 requesting conditional use permits to operate businesses out of their homes.
The requests come on the heels of the work-from-home world that has been created surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The commission will complete unfinished business as it is listed on their future agenda, which include the facts and findings for the Kendall Murdock requested PUD; zone changes by Arave, Wood, and Hunter; and the commission will verify that the facts and findings presented by City Attorney Garrett Sandow are in accordance to the recollection of the last meeting. Once these formalities are completed, they will move on to the new business, starting with the request by McDonald’s to install a new sign on their property.
The McDonald’s request would allow them to install a near 100-foot tall sign on their property in a different location. The sign comes along with different updates that are slated for the Blackfoot McDonald’s location, inlcuding a new facade and a two-lane drive thru similar to those in Pocatello and Idaho Falls.
To approve the signage request from McDonald’s, the commission will have to reevaluate the city’s code regarding signs along the interstate. McDonald’s has already paid for the aviation study to be completed, which verified that the sign would not be an obstruction to any planes coming in and would not be in the object or obstruction-free zone. These studies support their request from the FAA and puts them ahead of the process assuming that these were major concerns for the commission.
After the McDonald’s item on the agenda, Jerry Wallace, Katharine Tribble, and Jordan Mclaughlan will all be seeking approvals for conditional use permits (CUP) to operate home-based businesses. At the moment, information regarding what the businesses will be have not been presented, but as that information becomes available, updates will be given.
The need for more and new businesses in Blackfoot has sparked the creation of these home based businesses and will be the start of new chapters in these people’s lives.
The Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission will meet on July 28 at 7 p.m. in the city council chambers at City Hall. People are welcome to attend in person and will need to attend in person if wishing to speak for or against any item on the agenda that is open for public hearing. Those who wish to follow the meeting but do not want to attend in person are welcome to join via Zoom. The Zoom ID number is listed on the agenda which can be found at www.cityofblackfoot.org website in the agenda section of the website.