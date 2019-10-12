BLACKFOOT — Winning brings spirit.
Spirit brings winning.
Blackfoot High School is enjoying a winning football season and has been spending time this season among the top five teams in the state in media poll voting. Friday was a good time to show that spirit with Blackfoot’s Homecoming game.
Homecoming is a special time for students and boosters from any school, but Blackfoot’s been having a year to celebrate with a 5-1 record and a four-game winning streak going into Friday night’s game against the Madison Bobcats. A win would extend the Broncos’ streak to five games.
The whole town joined in the celebration Friday. The Homecoming parade wound its way from the high school on Fisher Street, down Walker to Shilling Ave., from Shilling to Bridge St., down to the Riverside Plaza, and then back to the school again heading east via Judicial.
There were plenty of pre-game activities going on at the school once the parade was over, and the excitement level of the students was noticeable. An old car was painted in Madison’s colors, which provided a chance to bash it with a sledgehammer.
There was a tailgating party, music. and booths with contests and prizes.
There was a hot dog eating contest, face painting and hair coloring.
The best way to cap off the day would have been with a Blackfoot win. And the Broncos did win, in a classic of a game.
The game ball was even delivered in a special way, by helicopter with the Bronco mascot getting out with the ball in the middle of the field just before kickoff.
Blackfoot came out flat, and Madison took advantage by churning out some long gains, taking a commanding lead early on. One of those big plays was a long touchdown pass in the right corner of the end zone, and with 4:53 left in the second quarter the Bobcats were up 19-0.
But then, with just under two minutes left in the first half, Blackfoot quarterback Craig Young connected with Reece Robinson on a 50-yard pass play down the left sideline for a score on a play that was all Robinson for the last 30 yards or so, and suddenly the margin was 19-7.
The Broncos seemed to find new life, and it would carry into the second half.
Blackfoot running back Teegan Thomas was a workhorse again in the third quarter, carrying the Broncos on a drive that was capped by a short TD burst by the junior standout with four minutes left in the period, cutting the Bobcats’ lead to 19-14.
After Blackfoot’s defense sputtered earlier in the first half, it was finding its spirit and creating plays that helped turn the game around.
In the fourth quarter, the Broncos made the comeback complete when Young scored on a keeper up the middle with 9:08 on the clock to take the lead for the first time. The intensity level was picking up as time went on, and the game became a defensive slugfest with big plays and turnovers on both sides.
It came down to Madison having the ball on fourth-and-five midway into Blackfoot territory, and the Bobcats went for it on a pass play that came up just short with 44 seconds on the clock.
All the Broncos had to do was kill the clock at that point.
It was a classic. Blackfoot’s Homecoming spirit prevailed.