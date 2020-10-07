THOMAS – It may have been a unique Homecoming assembly at Snake River High School Wednesday but it was different in a good way.
There was the introduction of the nominees for the Homecoming royalty, separated into the juniors and seniors who were nominated, but also the introduction to the Snake River High School community the honorary homecoming king and queen along with the accomplishments of Ray and Janet Goodwin and their contributions over the years to the school.
The late Janet Goodwin, who passed away in 2016 after a battle with cancer, is the honorary queen and her husband Ray is the honorary king and both will be remembered during the Homecoming festivities on Friday night at the football game between the Snake River Panthers and the Marsh Valley Eagles.
The junior and senior nominees made grand entrances, the boys from the north side of the auditorium and the girls dressed in their finest from the south side of the auditorium and then had to be subjected to a reading of some of the questions that were asked of the nominees like "What was your first kiss like" or "What is your dream date like" or "What is your best pick-up line?"
It was, for the most part, all in good fun and the audience was more than happy to endure as they were excused from class to attend.
Things went to a whole new level when festivities were moved to the gymnasium for the annual class cheers and an all-male tumbling team took to the cheerleading mats for their rendition of some tower building and a pinata busting contest that was over in one swing of the bat and the entertaining and fun musical chairs competition, broken into two groups, students, and staff and faculty and the roars of appreciation when the teachers showed just how competitive they were to win the event.