BLACKFOOT -- Homestead Family Restaurant has become a Blackfoot dining institution since it was first started in 1989 by Bill Dishman at 1355 Parkway Dr. in Blackfoot.
Under current owner Virginia Burke, Dishman's daughter, the face of the building is changing, and the coronavirus outbreak and the precautions that come with it have brought another big change.
Homestead now has a drive-through window on its south side.
Burke, who has owned the restaurant since 2014, said the restaurant started going through some remodeling in January with a new roof and work being done on the exterior with new siding. COVID-19 helped bring about the decision to add the drive-through window, which opened for customers last Friday, April 3.
"The window wasn't planned, but we had the contractors here and decided to put it in," Burke said.
She said there are 15-20 employees not being scheduled to work yet. The addition of the drive-through became a necessity at a time when other eating establishments can only provide drive-through or curbside take-out service.
"We can't serve people inside, there are no dishes to do. It's been tough on employees," Burke said.
The addition of the window has made a big difference, she added.
"It's totally changed since we did takeouts," Burke said. "We were down to 20 percent of normal (business), now we're around 40 percent. It's helped a bunch."
Anything that's on the normal menu can be prepared as long as they're not too busy, but some items have needed to be taken off to make it easier on the remaining staff to keep up, Burke said.
"We try to run it normal most of the time," she added. "We also have online ordering through our website (www.homesteadfamilyrest.com) as well as take-outs." They can be reached by phone at (208) 785-0700.
"I'm a positive person so we're gonna make it, that's all there is to it," Burke said. "We just want to bring (the employees) all back. We appreciate our customers, and I pray that everyone in the area will be safe and healthy."