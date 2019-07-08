ABERDEEN — The Horse Butte Fire about 17 miles northwest of Aberdeen was reportedly 80 percent contained Monday morning, according to an update from the Eastern Idaho Interagency Fire Center.
Firefighters continued to secure the fire perimeter and mop up hot spots Monday. Containment was expected Monday night with control estimated today.
The lightning-caused fire was sparked Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on BLM ground. It was last reported at 9,446 acres. Behavior was reportedly “creeping and smoldering,” taking up grass and brush on flat terrain with rolling hills.
No structures have been threatened, with no evacuations and no road closures.
Eighty-one firefighters have battled the blaze, using 11 fire engines, two dozers, two water tenders and Swan Valley Helitack.