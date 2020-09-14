SHELLEY – Ken and Joyce Balmforth went before the Bingham County Planning and Zoning Commission Sept. 9 presenting their plan for starting a horse encounter and riding facility for children and families with special needs.
The program they want to launch is partnered with a the “Champ’s Heart” program, and will provide some potentially life-changing experiences for these children.
Ken shared his story of facing cancer and being told his days were numbered years back. He has since triumphed over cancer and continues to live life. These trials and tribulations in his life has pushed Ken to do something and he decided giving back to the community was the right decision for him.
The reason they came before the county P&Z was to request a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) from the county to create his vision in an area zoned as an Agricultural district. The area is currently being farmed and will continue to be used to grow hay and pasture for the self sufficiency desires of the owners.
Addie Jo Jackman made the initial presentation to the commissioners explaining why they brought it before them as well as all of the information presented on the application. Jackman spent time explaining why this form of amusement fits into the framework of the growth plans and allows for a business type that is somewhat unique to the area.
Jackman provided the narrative surrounding the plans, including details that had been presented to the planning and development department at the courthouse.
The commissioners asked questions regarding the reasoning behind wanting start this business, in which Ken explained that he wants to give back to the people. He made comments expressing that the best way to get a child to open up is to put them on a horse. Joyce took it one step further, sharing a story about one person who was originally afraid of the horses and is now riding without anyone else. She explained that people just grow to love them, even if they were originally afraid.
The two have purchased special safety equipment to ensure the safety of their guests. One of the commissioners made comments about how little they are actually claiming and stated that the Balmforths are not in this to make money. Commissioner McKinnon stated that it is almost at the levels of being a non-profit.
There was no public comment for, neutral, or against the new business and the commission voted to approve the conditional use permit.