BLACKFOOT — One of the older events at many western-style state fairs was on display Wednesday afternoon at the Eastern Idaho State Fair.
The covered grandstand was mostly full for the horse pulling competition sponsored by the Utah Horse Pull Association, and the audience was entertained by quite a show put on by the Palmer brothers and by some of the lighter draft horses in the contest, filled with tradition.
It built up starting with the lightweight class with the smallest team weighing over 3,100 pounds. The weight on the sled built up to 6,000 pounds before teams started being eliminated, showing the smaller horses as being pound-for-pound just as good a competitor as their larger counterparts, pulling nearly twice their weight.
That seemed to create a theme for the afternoon.
A full pull consists of 27 1/2 feet, and every team is raring to go as soon as they’re hooked up, some of them just being unable to wait.
Darren Palmer won the lightweight class, driving the team of Tiny and Bud.
Then it was on to the middleweights, starting them off pulling 3,500 pounds on the sled. The lightest team weighed in at 3,447 pounds. The total weight pulled topped out at 7,000 pounds. When all was said and done in that weight class, Justin Palmer driving the team of King and Doc came out on top with plenty of power to spare, winning with a full pull.
The beauty of the afternoon, and where the theme for the afternoon really came in to play, was in the heavyweight class.
They started out with 4,000 pounds on the sled, building up to 6,000 pounds, then it was at 7,000 pounds with five teams still in the running.
The smallest team weighed a combined 3,568 pounds. It got in a full pull. Then the weight on the sled was increased to 7,500 pounds.
Justin Palmer showed up for the title again, and his team went 7 feet, 10 inches. Brother Spencer Palmer was driving the smallest team, Shorty and Willy. They covered 26 feet, one inch. Justin Palmer, driving Shady and Ben, had one more shot at it, but only covered 1’7”.
Shorty and Willy took the heavyweight title.
They may be smaller, but — like all the other horses out in the arena Wednesday afternoon — they are mighty.