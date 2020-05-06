BLACKFOOT – Candidates for the vacated House of Representatives seat 31A, David Cannon and Chad Cole, were invited to face one another in a public forum debate on Tuesday evening via Zoom.
Moderators asked both candidates questions that had been submitted by area residents concerning issues that may become important for voters, local businesses and statewide policy.
Pleasantries and courtesy would be more the rule than the exception as both candidates responded in kind following their their opening statements. A coin toss from Republican Central Committee Chairperson Dan Cravens gave Mr. Cannon the first opportunity to respond.
Mr. Cannon would introduce his position based on four major points. His first two points are family values and connectivity to Bingham County. Being a third-generation resident gives Mr. Cannon a sense of pride and relation to those here, providing him with a local mindset.
Mr. Cannon stands on his degree in economics from Brigham Young University as his foundation for becoming a candidate. Cannon also holds a second degree, in law, from the University of Utah. He believes his skill set uniquely provides him with the tools needed to speak for the people of Bingham County.
His final point is that of local service. Cannon has spent the past 20 years as a member of the Rotary Club in Bingham County, has practiced law for 25 years within the county, and has served as the Chairman for the Wolverine Canyon Marathon — a fundraiser for Cystic Fibrosis.
“I feel like I am good at giving back and serving the community I am in,” Cannon stated.
Cole would follow with his opening remarks, expressing that he is newcomer to Bingham County, after following two of his children to the Moreland area. Cole has connections to the area for years, as his grandfather is buried in the Moreland Cemetery. “In some ways it’s coming home, in other ways, it’s brand new,” he expressed.
Cole has never run for office and acknowledged immediately that the issues surrounding COVID-19 has created difficulty, unprecedented situations for all involved. Cole explains that he was convinced that running for office would be a good way to give back to the community. “I have a very strong interest in maintaining our communities and families,” Cole stated.
Following the opening remarks, the first question would be asked with Cole taking the floor, asked which groups have donated the legal limit of $1,000 to their campaign.
COLE: “I can answer that easily, I have been running a campaign with zero donations. I do not want to be held accountable to donors.”
CANNON: “I have a single contributor in the amount of $1,000 and a number of smaller ones. The $1,000 donation came from Farm Bureau who I feel is a reputable source of information for details on farming and ranching that I trust.”
HB 515 Idaho Patient Act.
CANNON: “The devil is in the details and I am not familiar with the individual parts of that bill. I would need to study the bill before I comment on any details of how to act to it.”
COLE: “I am not familiar with the details, so I cannot say that I would have voted one way or the other.” But other than that, without seeing the text, I could not comment on that particular bill.
MOD: Why are you running for this office?
COLE: I have discussed this with my wife with how we can work this out. I am currently a contractor; I am not retired but I have a varying workload. The current contract that I am working on will be reduced by the time the next session starts. If I am elected, I would be doing a reduced workload during the session. I would be home on weekends if nothing else, and find something else I can do to help support the family financially. I do not have children at home except a son who lives with us while doing an internship at INL.
CANNON: I have always been interested in politics and have always had interest in the way things are voted and decided. I was not always sure that I would run for office, but when I learned that Neil Anderson would not be running, I had 10-14 days to get all the paperwork together to secure candidacy. My wife and I are empty-nesters now, and with the kids grown and out of the house, my wife and I have discussed this and feel that this is an opportunity to give back.
MOD: Education accounts for 60% of the state’s budget, is this too much or too little?
CANNON: I have not studied in detail Idaho’s budget or any plan to cut budgets for one or the another. I will share my views on education as a response. I feel that in all industries and fields that it is important to use free-market principles to allow them to “work their magic.” If we apply free-market to the education system in Idaho it will improve our education system.
COLE: I do not have a stance on whether it should be increased or decreased. However, money does not solve problems alone. The way the funds are used is critical. I have children that are home schooled and some that are using the public system. Both are getting good educations. Cole has a master’s in education, and previously had a teaching certificate.
MOD: Campaigning door to door.
COLE: I have not had anyone going door to door soliciting.
CANNON: No door to door soliciting, but have utilized social media to allow members of the community to request signs to be placed in the constituents yards, or left them on porches if requested. Afterward, a message would be sent through social media to notify the voter.
MOD: What do you consider to be the pressing issues for the next session.
CANNON: The Most pressing issues will relate to the virus and the reaction to the virus. This will be multifaceted.
There will be a good chance for major concern. Even following the state opening, there very well could be social distancing for some time.
2. The effects on businesses and their employees. There are likely a lot of issues and some in need from the effects of the virus. The virus will impact the budget, and likelihood of revenue shortfall.
COLE: I feel that the pandemic will have cascading long-term effect on all of us. There will most likely be long time proposals set out. We must pay attention to the long term effect of these situations and not go overboard on the reactions.
MOD: Gentlemen, do you support those convicted of domestic violence and/or child abuse having the ability to own firearm?
CANNON: “I believe that the right to bear arms is a fundamental right. I believe that it is both a collective right and an individual’s right. I believe that it is a fundamental right that covers the right to hunt and to self defense and it is a fundamental right that gives the people the power to check tyrannical government. I believe in the second amendment.”
COLE: “I am a supporter of the second amendment, but in the context of this question, I think that we need to protect the right to own arms and also protect the individual and their rights to be safe. I follow the thought process of Mr. Cannon in this respect and feel that maybe we need to go case by case to determine whether or not a person can earn their right to own firearms. We already have a lot of restrictions in place and can work with the individual on a case to case basis.
MOD: What do you feel the state government can do to entice new business to come to Idaho and Bingham County?
CANNON: I think that state government needs to help business be more successful is for state government to stay out of the way. State government is important for providing a system of justice and offer a place to go where they can have their rights protected and a solution to their problem provided.
The state government provides those services and goods that cannot be provided in the private sector and eliminate red tape and eliminate hoop jumping and get out of the way and let the private sector go to work.
COLE:Several years ago, when my two sons were in high school, we got a milk cow. We faced challenges when the milk didn’t pass inspection and the Idaho State Inspector gave us solutions on how to fix the issue and we were able to get the milk sold and the boys were able to run a business and provide revenue to go to college on. I would hope that the state would act in this manner to help the individual and small business in this manner.
Closing statements were then offered with Mr. Cannon proceeding first.
CANNON: I just want to thank the people who helped to put this forum on tonight, especially the Bingham News Chronicle and I was fortunate that the first edition had my picture and ad on the front page and feel fortunate for that. I want to thank Chad for such a good spirited debate without any have anything ugly or mean spirited in it. I believe that our politics can rise above and just because they differ in philosophy that makes them a bad person. If the voters like my stance and they send me to Boise fine, but if they like Mr. Cole’s stance and send him, then so be it.
I go back to and stand on the fact that I am a product of Bingham County, my parents were born here, I was born here and I am here and I have a finger on the pulse of the county and the values here in Bingham County.
COLE: I have enjoyed this forum tonight and I think that I still want to be involved in what is going and will support what the citizens tell us on May 19. I believe that we have some wonderful people in Bingham County and the people will have an effect on what goes on from here. I want to be a part of making things stronger in any way that I can.