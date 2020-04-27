BLACKFOOT – On April 22, just a few days before a highly publicized debate between Republican candidates Donavan Harrington and Julianne Young was to take place, Harrington stopped by the Chronicle offices for a conversation about his candidacy and what he hopes to bring not only to the race for seat 31B in the Idaho House, but also some of the differences between he and Rep. Young thus far in their campaigns.
“I will be relying on my relationships with valued members of Bingham County, people like Bill Martin,” Harrington said. “It is the people of Bingham County who I will be representing in Boise for the time that I am there each spring. It is the constituents, both those who vote for me and those who may have voted for others, that I have to remember to count as the constituents of Bingham County. All the voices count.”
A lot has been said already about the campaign, and his opponent has said repeatedly that she counts among her backers the Freedom Foundation Society, the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, Water Users of Idaho, Farm Bureau and others. Who does Harrington count among his backers?
“I am trying to get to meet more and more people throughout Bingham County,” Harrington said. “I want everyone to know that I will listen to them and what their concerns are and we will try and attack those concerns on the floor of the Legislature. Everyone has a voice and I will listen.”
COVID-19 has been a hot topic around the state for the better part of three months now and it is finding its way into every campaign that is being contested.
“I feel that COVID-19 has presented many challenges to everyone in the state of Idaho,” Harrington stated. “We are all affected by the disease and those of us who are business owners have been harshly attacked by the invisible enemy. I have done everything to keep my employees whole and am grateful for the state and federal governments who have worked so hard to give us avenues to keep things going. The Blackfoot School District and the way that they have worked to keep the kids fed and the buses running have helped me and my business and other businesses in the area to remain solvent as well.”
With the shelter in place recommendations throughout the state, how is Harrington getting the word out about his campaign and the methods they are using to get his message to the residents of Bingham County?
“We have been working to get the word out by conducting our Facebook Live chats and are doing a lot through social media,” Harrington said.
“We have been utilizing our yard signs and placement of signs through the recommendations of businesses in town and placing them in key locations, where they can be seen and we have set up a Facebook location where questions can be submitted and answered by myself and my staff as to where we stand on the issues. If I don’t have an answer for you immediately, I will find the appropriate answer and will reply to you.”
There are many topics that will be discussed during the campaign and before the primary on May 19. What are Harrington’s top three topics that he hopes will carry his campaign forward?
“Well, at the top of the list is representation,” Harrington said. “The people of Bingham County have a right to know that they will be represented in Boise and that they will be the first that are asked for input on a bill that is put before the body of the Legislature, not a third party, far right political voice that has paid for the right to be heard. Secondly would be good, clean water. We have an obligation to ensure that our children and grandchildren have the same good, clean water that we grew up with and there are factions within the state that are not protecting that water. Thirdly, we need to ensure that health and medical costs remain affordable and that patients have the right to question items on their invoice without fear that there will be additional charges added to their invoice and that collection fees and attorney fees don’t supersede what is on the actual invoice to begin with.”
Education has been a hot topic throughout the state, with some districts requesting bonds and nearly every district becoming dependent upon supplemental levy elections just to open their doors each fall. What does Harrington see for the future, especially if supplemental levies begin to fail in elections?
“Education is the future of our next generation and generations which will follow,” Harrington said. “We must find some common ground on which we can all survive, whether it be with some standardization of administrative costs or a way to create a permanent building fund and yet still be able to attract top flight teachers to our state and then be able to retain them year after year. Right now, there are so many variables when it comes to the amounts that different administrators are paid and it may not be the most equitable method of filling those positions. There is a lot of movement from district to district with superintendents to principals to teachers and so on. It seems logical to try and stabilize those positions in order to make things more equitable from district to district.”