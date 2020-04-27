BLACKFOOT – On April 15, Rep. Julianne Young visited the offices of the Bingham County Chronicle and agreed to sit down and discuss her campaign to be re-elected as the representative for the Idaho House seat in District 31B.
When asked about how she felt her first term went, Young replied, “It definitely was a learning experience, both for me and for my kids who were able to take turns traveling to Boise with me each week. I learned how important organization was and who I could discuss things with and who to ally with in order to get bills pushed through to help Idaho families.”
Young went on to say that she had developed relationships within the House with people she trusts and goes to when she needs additional input when making decisions.
“I have learned that I can always go to people like Barb Ehardt of Idaho Falls when I need some help,” she said. “She can always help to clarify issues as can Chad Christensen and others who share the same beliefs that I do. I also know that some of my constituents who I have built strong relationships and who have helped back my campaigns in the past are good sources for information, people like the Freedom Foundation Society, the Idaho Second Amendment Alliance, Farm Bureau, and the Water Users of Idaho have all been support to me.”
Young has often talked about the experiences gained from being able to have her children accompany her to the Legislature during the session and was asked about whether they had ever caused any issues with her work on the floor.
“There was one time when one of my boys got tired and connected several chairs together so he could lay down for a rest and someone questioned whether it was proper,” she said. “We simply gathered him up and took him up to an office where he could be more comfortable. It was such a great opportunity for the kids to learn about the way that our government works and to be able to watch if first-hand. A great learning tool for them.”
Idaho education is a hot topic throughout the state. Young was asked if she has any ideas about how to adequately fund education and return to a way of having enough money for the schools without having supplemental levies every two years and bond elections having to be held to build or even just maintain the buildings.
“I think that eventually we will have to entertain the thought of consolidation of the different school districts even if that is an unpleasant thought,” she said. “We have so many schools in close proximity to each other and it only makes sense to group them together in order to cut expenses when it is obvious that we are also fighting a tax situation throughout the state.”
Young came out against a bill giving the ability of local governments to be able to increase taxes to ensure coverage of essential services that are provided to residents of their locales, and she was asked how she eventually got her point across to local leaders about what she was trying to gain with her stance.
“I think that there was a lot of misunderstanding regarding the bill that was going through the House and Senate,” she said. “It wasn’t that we wanted to control the taxation on a state level, rather that we would have liked to see a better job of estimating the need on the local level when they submitted their budgets and to hold them to those budgets without constantly having cost overruns and situations where they were taking from one fund to pay another. We just wanted to send a message that indicated that we wanted them to do a better job of preparing their budgets and that they were going to be held accountable for those budgets.”
Does Young feel the same way with leaders such as herself on the state level and even to a certain extent on the federal level as well?
“Of course, I think that everyone who is elected should be held responsible and accountable for the job that they are doing at every level,” she said. “That is why it is so important to have the opportunity to explain what is going on at each level and get the word out to our constituents at each level of government. That is what elections are for, accountability at every level.”
With that being said, how does Young feel about the experience so far that she’s had and the job she has been doing in Boise?
“When I was elected it was on a platform of family values and I am proud of my record of defending family values on everything that I voted on,” she stated. “We pushed through nine of the 11 bills that dealt with family values and I am very proud of that fact. There were some tough decisions that we as a body made and we all felt good about those as well. It was a great learning experience and a valued experience and I am looking forward to two more years of being able to serve the residents of Bingham County once again.”
Urban renewal is always a topic in Idaho and it will be once again as there is a housing shortage in Bingham County and especially in Blackfoot. What does Young feel she can do to help eliminate this and allow for expanded housing development in the area and still keep the valuable farm land that is so much a part of the local economy?
“We all know that there is a shortage of housing but just making farmland available for housing isn’t necessarily the answer,” she said. “We need to work with local leaders to free up land that is no longer suitable for farming and is in local annexation plans already and use that for housing. We just need to get the local governments to work better on solutions for essential amenities such as law enforcement and fire protection and EMT services so that everyone is covered and covered adequately while easing the housing shortage without rising taxation as a result.”